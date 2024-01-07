King Henry has said goodbye. Mere moments after helping the Titans defeat the Jaguars in Week 18, running back Derrick Henry addressed the Titans crowd in what was possibly his final game with the franchise.

"I hope I was an inspiration to all the young kids," Henry said during his address, via NFL Media.

On Sunday, Henry passed Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell with the most 100-yard rushing performances in franchise history. His 41st 100-yard game helped the Titans upset the Jaguars and in the process eliminated Jacksonville from playoff contention.

Henry, who turned 30 on Jan. 4, looked like his usual dominant self on Sunday. The two-time NFL rushing champion racked up 153 yards and a touchdown on just 19 carries. He finished the season with 1,167 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Derrick Henry TEN • RB • #22 Att 280 Yds 1167 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

Henry has been transparent about his possible future in Nashville. The former Heisman Trophy winner has enjoyed a prolific run with the Titans that includes helping the franchise reach the AFC title game in 2019.

"There will definitely be a moment, last game of the season, I'll be a free agent after this year, and I've been here eight years," Henry said on Thursday, via the team's website. "I'll just be grateful to whoever shows up, and I know the fans will come out. Hopefully, we can finish the season strong."