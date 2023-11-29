DeSean Jackson has long considered himself an Eagle for life, attending Philadelphia's games well after leaving the team. Now, the wide receiver will officially be tied to the franchise, with the Eagles announcing Wednesday that he will retire as an Eagle before Sunday's game against the 49ers, during which Jackson will also serve as an honorary captain.

Jackson, 36, was last seen with the Ravens late in the 2022 season, but he spent the majority of his NFL career in Philadelphia, earning three Pro Bowl nods and accumulating 6,512 receiving yards -- the third-most in team history. He was notorious for his big-play speed, scoring 35 touchdowns with the Eagles, plus an NFL-record 26 career TDs of 60+ yards.

"What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said Wednesday in a team statement. "We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December 2010 and veering his way into the end zone for what is now famously referred to as the 'Miracle at the New Meadowlands.' We are thrilled to welcome DeSean back and look forward to celebrating his official retirement as an Eagle."

The "Miracle at the New Meadowlands," in which Jackson scored a game-winning 65-yard punt return TD to lift the Eagles over the rival Giants, was one of many memorable moments during his initial stint with the team. A second-round pick out of California in 2008, he spent his first six seasons in Philly, thrice topping 1,000 receiving yards and becoming the first NFL player to earn Pro Bowl nods at two different positions -- wide receiver and kick returner.

Jackson was infamously released by the Eagles after a breakout 2013 campaign, in which he was reportedly at odds with then-coach Chip Kelly, but returned via trade in 2019 after five seasons split between Washington and the Buccaneers. Injuries limited him to eight games from 2019-2020 in his second stint with the Eagles, and he finished his career with brief stints with the Rams, Raiders and Ravens. He retires after 15 seasons with 11,263 career receiving yards, ranked No. 38 all time.