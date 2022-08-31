The Miami Dolphins made sure Mike Gesicki was going to be on their 53-man roster, despite reports the team was fielding calls on the tight end's availability. General manager Chris Crier set the record straight regarding Gesicki's availability.

The Dolphins never offered Gesicki to any team.

"For us, we did not make any calls on Mike," Grier said Tuesday. "We had calls from two teams that reached out to us about Mike. We never made any phone calls about him. We were always – Mike was going to be here."

Gesicki was reportedly brought up in trade talks with other teams, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the reports were "kind of misleading." McDaniel didn't deny the Dolphins fielded offers on Gesicki, yet they had no intention of trading him.

Having a new role in McDaniel's offense may have fueled those reports.

"I think everyone made a big deal about him being on the field, but Mike's a competitive kid," Grier said. "He has been challenged to do some things he hadn't been asked to do before and he stepped up. We were talking about the other day how the last couple of weeks he's made some great strides in that area.

"So for us, it was never about moving him or us trying to. Teams called asking because he's a good player. And so for us, you guys have heard me say it for years, I'll always listen. It doesn't mean we'll do anything. I think it's negligent if we don't (answer the phone), because you never know what kind of deal someone's going to offer you on someone."

Gesicki finished fifth in the league in receptions (73), eighth in receiving yards (780), and fourth in yards per catch (10.68) among all tight ends last season. He has a valuable role in the Dolphins' offense, even if his top trait is catching the football.

The Dolphins have used Durham Smythe as a blocking tight end to aid Gesicki, yet have been impressed with how well he's adapted to his new role. Playing on the franchise tag for 2022, Miami and Gesicki appear primed to have a big season.