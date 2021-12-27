Just a couple months ago, the Miami Dolphins looked like they had no shot at making the playoffs. Entering November, Miami was 1-7 and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was dealing with numerous injuries, but Brian Flores' squad flipped a switch and are now on the brink of doing something no team has ever done. According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins could become the first team in NFL history to reach the playoffs after losing seven of their first eight games.

After the 1-7 start, the Dolphins reeled off six straight wins to get back to .500. On Monday, they take on the New Orleans Saints, who have been decimated by injuries as well as COVID-19, and are starting rookie quarterback Ian Book. If Miami is victorious and moves to 8-7, it will jump from the No. 10 seed in the AFC to the No. 7 seed -- which happens to be the final wild card spot.

As of Monday, the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hold the No. 7 seed. They are followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7). The Dolphins lost to the Raiders earlier this season, but the Raiders lost to the Chargers, and Miami downed Baltimore in Week 10. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, a Monday night win would give the Dolphins a seat in the playoffs entering Week 17.

Grabbing a postseason spot is impressive, but obviously the goal is securing a dance card. The Dolphins will likely have to also win their final two games against the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots to make the playoffs, but at this moment, they control their own destiny. The teams to make the playoffs after the worst starts were the 1992 Chargers (0-4) and 2018 Indianapolis Colts (1-5). No team has ever made the playoffs being five games under .500 during the year. That could change this season.