A day before the start of the NFL's legal tampering period, the Dolphins are kicking off the 2023 offseason with a bang. Days after releasing cornerback Byron Jones, the team has agreed to a trade with the Rams for star cover man Jalen Ramsey, CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson confirms. Miami is sending Los Angeles a 2023 third-round draft pick (No. 77 overall), plus tight end Hunter Long, in exchange for the All-Pro cornerback.

Ramsey's 2023 and 2024 salaries will be guaranteed as part of his reported move to the Dolphins, per NFL Media. The corner is due $25.2M this coming season, as well as $26.7M the following year. He's also owed $22.7M in 2025, the final year of his extension. His 2023 cap hit will be just $4.11M, per Pro Football Talk, and he's getting a combined $35.5M in full guarantees.

NFL Media previously reported that Ramsey, 28, was likely to be dealt this offseason, with the Rams looking to shed salary and accumulate draft picks in a rebuild following 2022's disappointing finish. Ramsey validated Sunday's reports of his move with an excited tweet, teasing a new chapter of his All-Pro career. He went on to praise God in several subsequent tweets, claiming his prayers had been answered -- presumably about a relocation from the rebuilding Rams.

Ramsey will now be teamed up with fellow Pro Bowler Xavien Howard in Miami, where the Dolphins will be looking to rebound defensively under new coordinator Vic Fangio.

"I feel great, man," Ramsey told NFL Media's Cameron Wolfe later Sunday. "This is something that I've been praying about for a long time. I'm super excited to be close to the fam, back in Florida. ... Ya'll gonna get a leader, one of the biggest competitors ever. ... I'm just another piece of the puzzle."

Ramsey is one of the most accomplished players at his position. A six-time Pro Bowler, he's also been durable, missing just three games in the last three seasons. Drafted No. 5 overall by the Jaguars back in 2016, the veteran was originally acquired by the Rams as part of a blockbuster trade in 2019. A year later, he earned a five-year, $100 million extension with L.A., becoming the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. He earned a Super Bowl ring as part of the Rams' 2021 title-winning secondary.

As for his potential on-field impact, SportsLine simulations now have the Dolphins projected as an 8-win team in 2023 after the trade, marking a 0.4-win improvement from previous forecasts. Ramsey's arrival has also resulted in a 2.1% increase in division title chances, 6.4% increase in playoff chances, and 0.2% increase in championship projections.