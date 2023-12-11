The Miami Dolphins, eyeing their first division title in 15 years, will host the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader in NFL Week 14. The Dolphins (9-3) haven't won the AFC East since 2008 but lead by three games, their largest lead since 1984. They have been lighting up scoreboards all season, especially against struggling teams, and the Titans (4-8) fit that description. Miami crushed the Commanders, 45-15, last Sunday, while Tennessee enters off a 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts.

Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Dolphins vs. Titans odds list Miami as a 14-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Titans vs. Dolphins picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has simulated Titans vs. Dolphins 10,000 times. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Titans:

Dolphins vs. Titans spread: Miami -14

Dolphins vs. Titans over/under: 46 points

Dolphins vs. Titans money line: Tennessee +563, Miami +817

TEN: Titans are 15-11-1 ATS as underdogs the past three seasons

MIA: Dolphins are 10-5 ATS as home favorites the past three seasons

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami is 8-0 straight-up and 7-1 against the spread against teams under .500. The Dolphins had 406 total yards last week and average 428 per game, most in the NFL. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill lead the league's top passing attack, but Miami also ranks second in rushing at 143 yards per game. Hill had 157 receiving yards last week to give him 1,481 and is on pace to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in league history.

Tagovailoa has 3,420 passing yards and 24 TD passes and the Titans are 22nd in the league against the pass (231 yards per game). The Dolphins are averaging 6.9 yards per play, which would be the second-most by an NFL team in the Super Bowl era. The Miami defense also ranks in the league's top 10 against both the run and the pass. The return of cornerback Jalen Ramsey from injury has had a major impact, as he has three interceptions in five games.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee is 5-7 against the spread this season and is coming off a strong outing against the Colts. The Titans had a 17-7 lead, but a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a lost fumble on a punt return, and a missed extra point cost them a chance at victory in regulation. Rookie quarterback Will Levis threw for 224 yards and one touchdown and Tennessee rushed for 177 yards. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 102, while backup Tyjae Spears had 75 on 16 carries and DeAndre Hopkins had 75 receiving yards.

Levis, picked 33rd in April's draft out of Kentucky, has thrown for 1,266 yards and seven touchdowns in six games. He has weapons in Hopkins (774 yards, 15.5 per catch) and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (313 yards). Okonkwo, a fourth-round pick out of Maryland last year, had 75 yards on just three catches last week. The Tennessee defense can get after the passer, led by Denico Autry (nine sacks) and Harold Landry (5.5).

How to make Dolphins vs. Titans picks

