Kansas City's prized free agent signing Jawaan Taylor caught the ire of many folks watching the NFL opener last Thursday because it appeared like the offensive tackle was committing false starts on multiple plays. From the right tackle spot, Taylor was either lining up well behind the line of scrimmage and/or moving almost as soon as the ball was snapped if not just before.

During the broadcast, NBC Sports rules analyst Terry McAulay noted that Taylor's helmet has to break the waistline of the center and that "he's really not remotely close, and it's really putting the defensive end at a tremendous disadvantage when he can be that far back."

So, as Taylor and the Chiefs head into their Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Doug Pederson was asked if he'll speak with the officials about this potential infraction leading up to kickoff.

"I'm sure [the officials have] been notified after that first game on Thursday night," Pederson said Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk. "Again, a good player, we know who he is and he did the same thing here. He has great anticipation with the snap count. I'm optimistic our crowd will be loud and if they use a silent count, he does a great job of getting off the ball there as well. If they call it, they don't call it. It's only so much you can say."

Pederson is quite familiar with Taylor as the tackle spent the first four years of his career with the franchise, including under the head coach in 2022 where he started all 17 games for the club and their two playoff matches.

On that same note, Taylor will be just as familiar with the Jaguars and their pass rushers headlined by Travon Walker and Josh Allen. If the officials keep him honest on the right side, that will give those edge rushers a level playing field to get the better of their former teammate and pressure Patrick Mahomes.