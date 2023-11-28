The Eagles were without star right tackle Lane Johnson for their Week 12 win over the Bills. But the All-Pro lineman expects to return from a groin injury against the 49ers on Sunday, he told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Johnson was abruptly downgraded to questionable, then ruled out ahead of the Bills game due to groin soreness that surfaced early Sunday. But he told the Inquirer at a community function Tuesday he's "feeling good and ... feels like he will be ready for this Sunday's game." Johnson "popped some scar tissue" in his groin area, he added, which is why he sat out the Eagles' last game.

The four-time Pro Bowler is widely considered one of the best players at his position, so his anticipated return bodes well for Philadelphia against the 49ers defensive front, which ranks No. 2 against the run this year. San Francisco also boasts two of the game's most notable pass rushers in Nick Bosa and Chase Young, who've combined for 9.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Should Johnson remain inactive, or exit the lineup again, the Eagles figure to call upon reserve Jack Driscoll at right tackle. Driscoll started in place of Johnson against Buffalo, helping propel late touchdown drives in the team's overtime victory.