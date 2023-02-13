GLENDALE, Arizona -- Jason Kelce kept his emotions in check after a devastating defeat in Super Bowl LVII, as he wondered what could have been for the Philadelphia Eagles. As Kelce faced the music and answered questions regarding the game, the retirement word creeped up at the end of a 10-minute presser.

Kelce wasn't ready to face that one just yet.

"I'm not saying that yet," Kelce said. "We'll see."

Kelce came off a strong Super Bowl performance in the loss, playing 72 snaps and not allowing a single pressure, hurry, or sack in the game. Coming off his fifth First Team All-Pro selection in six years, Kelce didn't allow a single pressure in the postseason -- in 202 snaps.

Despite Kelce's play in the Super Bowl, he wasn't in the mood for looking back non how well he played. The Eagles lost a close game where several plays that went differently could have reversed the outcome, which Kelce wanted to focus on.

"This is my first time losing a Super Bowl. You know right now I'm just thinking about the plays that I wish I had back, as I'm sure everybody else is," Kelce said. "But, you know, that's the way it goes sometimes."

If Kelce decided to retire, he would easily be a first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. Kelce is one of just eight centers to earn five First-Team All-Pro selections, and the previous seven each have made the Hall of Fame.

If Kelce decides to retire, his last game will have been played on the Super Bowl LVII field with his brother Travis -- completing the first opposing brother matchup in Super Bowl history. The Kelce brothers embraced after the game, as Jason watched Travis hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

No matter what Kelce decides, Super Bowl LVII was special.

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that," Travis Kelce said. "You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage, but it's a weird feeling. That team had great leadership, great coaches and it came down to the end.

"We have all the respect in the world for those Eagles. There's nothing I can say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season."