Eric Berry on track for December return, potentially giving Chiefs needed defensive help

The Kansas City Chiefs have become a Super Bowl favorite despite a leaky defense, but sources maintained that significant help is on the way. Safety Eric Berry, a former Defensive Player of the Year candidate and one of the most loved and respected members of that organization, continued to make strides from a long-term heel injury, and could be back as soon as after Kansas City's Week 12 bye, sources said.

Berry will not play in Monday's clash with the Rams – one of the most anticipated games of the season – and has yet to practice, but the team made a point to take every precaution with the playmaker and has been eyeing the weeks following the bye to implement him back into the lineup. It's expected Berry would begin practicing after the bye, with a return in Week 13 or 14 likely at this point.

The Chiefs secondary has been a major concern this season, with the offense carrying a heavy scoring burden in leading the team to the top of the AFC standings. The recent return of pass rusher Justin Houston has boosted the front seven, and getting Berry back before the playoffs could be another considerable addition.

Berry tore his Achilles tendon in the first game of the 2017 season and has been absent since. He has dealt with heel and foot complications from the injury and overcome several hurdles in his recovery to reach the point where the team feels very positive about his return. Berry provided inspiration, leadership and dominance in his return to the Chiefs in 2016 after overcoming cancer, and the players and coaches eagerly await his upcoming 2018 debut.

