There is no official criteria when determining who is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That being said, based on who has and who hasn't been enshrined over the past 50 years, it's safe to say that there are certain things the voters look at when determining who should get a bronze bust and a gold jacket.

Using the interpretation of some of the unspoken criteria used when determining who gets into the Hall of Fame, we've created a list of each NFL team's current player who has the best shot at being enshrined in Canton once their career is over. Here was the criteria used when selecting the most likely players on each NFL team that could be considered a "lock" if their careers ended today:

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

The 28-year-old is off to a good start

The hard-hitting safety was a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro during his first seven years with the Cardinals. Quarterback Kyler Murray is another Cardinal to keep an eye on, but he'll have to make up for lost time after injuries limited him the past two years.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Bates was largely overlooked during his time with the Bengals

Bates toiled on bad Bengals teams before being part of the franchise's resurgence. His Hall of Fame candidacy would be higher if his Bengals would have finished the job against the Rams in the 2021 Super Bowl.

After five solid years in Cincinnati, Bates was finally named his first Pro Bowl last year, his first with the Falcons. He filled the stat sheet with six picks (returning one for a score), 11 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and 132 tackles.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Tucker on the short list of the greatest kickers in league history

It was a tough call between Tucker, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. But Tucker's body of work put him over the top. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro who played a key role on Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl win.

On at least one occasion, Tucker has led the NFL in field goal attempts, field goal conversions, longest field goal kicked (66 yards, which is an NFL record), field goal percentage, extra points attempted and extra points made.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Miller's forgettable 2023 season didn't change his HOF lock status



Miller's disappearing act last season wasn't great, but his body of work makes that a non-issue as far as his future Hall of Fame candidacy is concerned. His 123.5 career sacks is the fourth most all time for an outside linebacker; the three players in front of him and the player right behind him (DeMarcus Ware) are in the Hall of Fame.

Making Miller's case even stronger is his 2010s All-Decade Team inclusion as well as being the 10th and most recent defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Brown is coming off the best year of his career

A former first-round pick, Brown had the most complete year of his career last season. He set career highs with 103 tackles in addition to two sacks, an interception and six pass breakups. Brown's breakout year was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl nod.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but it's trending that way

Health may be the only thing standing in Burrow's way

When healthy, Joe Burrow plays like a future Hall of Famer. While he has just one Pro Bowl to his credit, Burrow is widely considered to be among the best at his craft. Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl and an AFC title game during the only two seasons that he's been able to finish.

The former No. 1 overall pick will look to duplicate that success in 2024 after missing the back half of the 2023 season with a wrist injury.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but getting close

Continued success in Chicago could be all Allen needs

Allen has been one of the NFL's most productive wideouts since 2017, but that alone probably won't be enough for future Hall of Fame induction. Given how hard it is for receivers to get into the Hall, Allen will need to have at least two more quality seasons in order to earn serious Hall of Fame consideration one day.

I'm banking on Allen to continue to produce at a high level in Chicago. He already has experience playing with a rookie quarterback (Justin Herbert in 2000) and alongside talented receivers (Mike Williams), so the situation in Chicago is nothing new to him.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but gaining momentum

Garrett's DPOY certainly helps his cause

Garrett has more than lived up to his status as a former No. 1 overall pick. If he can get 11.5 sacks next year, Garrett will likely join T.J. Watt (who is just 3.5 sacks away) from joining Reggie White and Jared Allen as the only players to reach 100 career sacks before turning 30. Garrett racked up 14 sacks last year en route to winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Martin's ninth Pro Bowl nod put him over the top

Martin is not only one of the greatest interior offensive lineman ever, he's also among the greatest Cowboys players of all time. No Cowboys players has more All-Pro nods than Martin's seven, and he's just two Pro Bowl nods away from matching Bob Billy for the most in franchise history.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

The 24-year-old's career is off to a good start

The new face of the Broncos, Surtain has quickly blossomed into one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks. He's earned a pair of Pro Bowl nods in addition to his first All-Pro selection over the past two years. He's broken up a whopping 36 passes since his rookie season (2021).

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Hutchinson backed up his solid rookie season with an even better sophomore campaign

It was a tough call between Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown. One of the reasons why Hutchinson was picked was the level of difficulty receivers have as far as receiving Hall of Fame induction.

Hutchinson is also deserving of the pick, as he has quickly become one of the league's top young pass rushers. He racked up 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last year while helping the Lions end their 32-year drought without a playoff win.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Love's 2023 season gave him this spot over two deserving teammates

Love got the nod over Kenny Clark and Josh Jacobs following his breakout 2023 season. If Love continues to build off of last year's success in the years to come, he may one day join former Packers quarterbacks Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in Canton, Ohio.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Diggs' Hall of Fame fate will depend on what he does in Houston

Danielle Hunter and Laremy Tunsil also got consideration, but Diggs' success in Buffalo gives him the edge over new teammates. As noted earlier, though, it's hard for receivers to get into the Hall of Fame, so Diggs -- as good as his career has been up to this point -- will have to continue to put up numbers and/or be part of a championship team in Houston if he is going to solidify himself as a future Hall of Famer.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Nelson is quickly gaining ground on Canton

You can't have a better start to career than the one that Nelson has enjoyed. Through six seasons, Nelson has earned six Pro Bowl and three All-Pro nods. If he continues at his current pace, the 28-year-old Nelson will likely be considered a future Hall of Famer by his 30th birthday.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Hines-Allen

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Hines-Allen's 2023 season put him on the map

Trevor Lawrence would have had this spot a year ago. Hines-Allen's monster 2023 season gave him the nod over Lawrence. Last year, Hines-Allen filled the stat sheet with 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pick en route to his second Pro Bowl selection.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Mahomes is already knocking on Canton's doors



Mahomes is only adding to his Hall of Fame bona fides at this point. Last year, he joined Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only players to win three league and Super Bowl MVPs. Mahomes also joined Brady, Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman as the only starting quarterbacks to win at least three Super Bowls.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but close

A big 2024 season could go a long way for Adams

Adams could give himself a very compelling case if he can knock off a few milestones. He's 128 catches and five touchdown receptions away from becoming the eighth player in NFL history with at least 1,000 catches, 10,000 receiving yards and 100 touchdown receptions.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Mack's career has somewhat gone under the radar

Often lost in the shuffle, Mack has nonetheless been one of the NFL's best defensive players over the past decade. His list of bona fides includes a DPOY, eight Pro Bowls, three All-Pros and an All-Decade Team selection. He had a career-high 17 sacks last year to get to over 100 career sacks for his career.

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Stafford apparently still has more work to do

Eight of my colleagues recently joined me in making the Hall of Fame call on 12 current players. Surprisingly, Stafford didn't get nearly enough votes to be considered a future Hall of Famer. It appears that Stafford's two Pro Bowl and zero All-Pro nods are keeping him from being a lock.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Hill's slew of Pro Bowl selections certainly helps

Hill received more than enough votes from me and my colleagues, getting seven out of a possible nine votes. His eight Pro Bowls in eight season -- along with five All-Pro nods -- certainly helps Hill's case. A few more productive seasons can only help Hill's future candidacy.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Jefferson's historic start will only help his case down the road

Jefferson is off to a torrid start. Despite missing time with an injury last season, Jefferson still went over 1,000 yards while recording the most yards in NFL history for a player's first four seasons. It'll be interesting to see if Jefferson can keep putting up big numbers without Kirk Cousins and with JJ McCarthy throwing him the ball.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Last year's injury hurt Judon's momentum

Last season's injury halted what had been a solid run for Judon, who saw his streak of four consecutive Pro Bowl nods come to an end. The soon-to-be 32-year-old will need several more years of his pre-injury production in order to seriously garner Hall of Fame consideration one day,

New Orleans Saints: DE Cameron Jordan

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Jordan's career is on track to be immortalized in Canton

My colleagues gave Jordan as many votes as Hill received (7), so it's clear that Jordan's career has impressed the masses. He is, after all, an eight-time Pro Bowler and 2010s All-Decade Team member who has amassed an impressive 117.5 career sacks.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

The next few years are big for Thibodeaux



Teammate Dexter Lawrence was considered, but Thibodeaux's upside was the reason why he was picked instead. Just 23, Thibodeaux showed why he was a first-round pick in 2023 when he racked up 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

New York Jets: QB Aaron Rodgers

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Rodgers is trying to add to his Hall of Fame legacy in New York

Rodgers is a shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer. His bona fides include four league MVPs, a Super Bowl MVP and the greatest touchdown-to-interception ratio in league history. Rodgers is hoping to cap off his career with one or two highly productive seasons with the Jets.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

Brown's has been putting up Hall of Fame-like numbers, though

Have we mentioned that it's hard for receivers to make the Hall of Fame? Jokes aside, Brown is off to a good start when it comes to building a Hall of Fame case. He made three Pro Bowls during his first five seasons and recorded 2,952 receiving yards during his first two years in Philly.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Watt's career is off to a historic start

Watt beat out teammates Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward and Russell Wilson for Pittsburgh's sole spot. The former first-round pick already has one DPOY award to his credit, and he was in the running for a few more, including last year. He's just 3.5 sacks away from 100 for his career, and will likely become the third player in history to reach that mark before turning 30.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Williams is a surefire HOF lock

Williams picked up his 11th consecutive Pro Bowl nod and second consecutive All-Pro selection in 2023. Williams recently came in at No. 3 on CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco's list of the NFL's top 100 players a year after coming in at No. 10 on Prisco's list.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No

More Pro Bowl nods would help Metcalf's cause

Metcalf has used his size and speed to quickly become one of the NFL's top wideouts. He caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns during his first three years in Seattle. And despite losing Russell Wilson after the 2021 season, Metcalf has continued to produce. He actually has more 1,000-yard seasons without Wilson (two) than with him (one).

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Last year put Evans over the top

Consistency is the name of the game for Evans, who last year made history by becoming the first player to go over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first 10 seasons. Evans also led the NFL in touchdown receptions for the first time. His Super Bowl win in 2020 only adds to his Hall of Fame case.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" No, but he's close

Hopkins could use at least one more big season

Surprisingly, my colleagues and I did not give Hopkins enough votes to be considered a future Hall of Famer despite his impressive career numbers. At this point, though, Hopkins' career stats are very similar to the ones compiled by former Steelers great Hines Ward, who is still waiting for his call to Canton.

Current Hall of Fame "lock:" Yes

Wagner can start getting himself fitted for a gold jacket

Wagner just keeps on trucking. Last year, the then-33-year-old Wagner led the league in tackles for the third time in his illustrious career. Wagner's nine Pro Bowls, six All-Pros, 2010s All-Decade Team inclusion and impact on Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense is further validation of his Hall of Fame worthiness.