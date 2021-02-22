New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had a run-in with a teen at a football camp over the weekend, and footage of what happen went viral. It started when the young football player, Jseth Owens, started roasting the former MVP. The interaction at the NFA 7v7 East Regional held in Myrtle Beach, S.C. was caught on camera and quickly made the rounds on social media.

The teenager started by yelling to Newton from the sidelines, saying, "You a free agent! You a free agent! You're about to be poor!"

Newton, smiled and yelled back, "I'm rich!"

The two went back and forth, with the teen repeating that Newton was a free agent and the quarterback emphasizing that he is rich. Newton then asked where the child's father is so he can speak to him. The former first overall kept his cool during the whole interaction.

Here is a look at the video:

Newton is right -- he is definitely rich. He ranks No. 15 on Spotrac's active players list in all-time earnings, earning over $122 million since he was drafted. He has sponsor deals that contribute to his worth as well. Newton didn't perform as he or the Patriots would have wanted, but he definitely is doing OK financially.

After the video hit the internet, other NFL players and athletes from around the sports world had a lot to say about the teenager's comments.

NFL players and athletes react to the footage

Newton responds on Instagram

Newton took to Instagram after the footage went viral to explain why he was asking where the father of the teenager was. The QB also discussed the importance of camps like these.

"Instead of speaking or going back and forth with a child, I wanted to have a man to man conversation with his father!! … The truth is this. I impact kids' lives in a positive way, make no mistake about it," Newton wrote.

Here is a look at his full statement, posted on Instagram:

Owens publicly apologies to Newton

Owens wrote an apology on Monday in which he expressed regret regarding the situation.

"As a football player I let my competitive side get the best of me & it was a huge miscommunication," he wrote. "It was in the midst of the moment & I realize now how a lot of you took it as disrespect. I never meant to humiliate & let anyone down."