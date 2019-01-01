Final NFL Power Rankings: 2018 season proved to be tough to predict, humbling
So, predicting a Packers-Jaguars Super Bowl didn't turn out so well
There's nothing more humbling than putting together the final NFL Power Rankings for a season and looking back at the first rankings from that same year.
Talk about making myself look like an idiot – some of you would agree that's the case all the time, judging by Twitter.
In my week one Power Rankings back in September, there were five teams in my top-10 who aren't finishing that way.
My top two teams – and my Super Bowl pick – were the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Oops.
The Packers opened in the top spot, but finished 18th. The Jaguars were second, and finished 28th.
Three of the bottom-10 teams from my first rankings made the playoffs. They are the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts (hey, I was worried about Andrew Luck's shoulder) and the Seattle Seahawks.
Oops, again.
It just goes to show that when August rolls around and we think we know, we really don't.
Or at least I don't.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Saints
|They earned the top seed in the playoffs, but showed what life might be like without Drew Brees against the Panthers. It wasn't pretty.
|--
|13-3-0
|2
|Rams
|They head to the playoffs as the second seed in the NFC, but the pressure will be on for Sean McCoy to win his first playoff game.
|--
|13-3-0
|3
|Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes should be the MVP and has his team as the top seed in the AFC. Even the defense was making plays against the Raiders.
|--
|12-4-0
|4
|Bears
|The defense is fierce and can take them deep in the playoffs. But the offense will have to make some big plays to help balance it.
|--
|12-4-0
|5
|Patriots
|Guess who has a bye and will need just two wins to get to the Super Bowl. It's the same old story for the Patriots.
|--
|11-5-0
|6
|Ravens
|Since Lamar Jackson has taken over as the quarterback this team has changed in a big way. Now they have to beat the Chargers for a second time in three weeks.
|--
|10-6-0
|7
|Chargers
|They will be a dangerous wild-card team. They have a passer and pass rushers.
|--
|12-4-0
|8
|Colts
|The Colts are the hottest team in the league right now and head to the playoffs winners of eight of nine. They could present big problems for the Texans this week.
|--
|10-6-0
|9
|Cowboys
|They play Seattle this week, and it's an enormous game for Dak Prescott. He has to prove he can play like he did against the Giants this past Sunday.
|--
|10-6-0
|10
|Seahawks
|They are a shock to be here this high in the rankings after the tear down after last season. Pete Carroll has done an amazing job.
|--
|10-6-0
|11
|Texans
|As division champs, they will host a playoff game against the Colts. At some point, they have to make some noise in the playoffs rather than just getting there.
|--
|11-5-0
|12
|Eagles
|Nick Foles has this team back in the playoffs. Can he do it again and get them into the Super Bowl? It won't be easy, that's for sure.
|2
|9-7-0
|13
|Titans
|If only Marcus Mariota didn't get hurt. They might have been in the playoffs.
|--
|9-7-0
|14
|Steelers
|They can sum up their season with one word: Underachieving. It's not a good look for coach Mike Tomlin.
|1
|9-6-1
|15
|Vikings
|So much for the idea that signing Kirk Cousins would put them over the top. That contract will be closely scrutinized in 2019.
|3
|8-7-1
|16
|Browns
|Look out of for the Browns in 2019. They have a lot of young talent a budding star at quarterback in Baker Mayfield.
|--
|7-8-1
|17
|Falcons
|They should be back it the mix to win the division next year. They do need to sure up the offensive line and hire some new coordinators.
|2
|7-9-0
|18
|Packers
|It's hard to believe they are watching the playoffs. Now they have to pick a new coach to help get the offense with the times.
|1
|6-9-1
|19
|Redskins
|Injuries crippled this team, which is why Jay Gruden is coming back. But they have major questions about the quarterback spot with Alex Smith's status up in the air.
|1
|7-9-0
|20
|Bills
|Sean McDermott did a nice job with this team this season. They have money to spend to get better in 2019.
|5
|6-10-0
|21
|Dolphins
|They made the move to fire coach Adam Gase. But was it the right one? I wonder.
|1
|7-9-0
|22
|Broncos
|With Vance Joseph out, it's up to general manager John Elway to fix this mess. He needs to hit on the next coach.
|1
|6-10-0
|23
|Panthers
|Ron Rivera will be back, but you can bet there will changes in other spots. Cam Newton's shoulder is a concern.
|--
|7-9-0
|24
|Lions
|Matt Patricia's first year didn't go well. He might be a two-and-done if things don't change next season.
|2
|6-10-0
|25
|Giants
|Will Eli Manning be the quarterback next season? It's starting to look that way.
|3
|5-11-0
|26
|Bengals
|Marvin Lewis is out as coach, which means for the first time in a long time there will be a new face on the sideline. Who will Mike Brown target?
|2
|6-10-0
|27
|49ers
|The good news is Jimmy Garoppolo will be back in 2019. They should be much improved.
|--
|4-12-0
|28
|Jaguars
|Coach Doug Marrone will be back, but he better get off to a good start in 2019.
|--
|5-11-0
|29
|Buccaneers
|Dirk Koetter is out, but Jameis Winston will be back. Who will take over as coach in 2019?
|--
|5-11-0
|30
|Raiders
|The Raiders have hired Mike Mayock as their general manager. He was good on TV, but will he be good for Jon Gruden?
|--
|4-12-0
|31
|Jets
|With Todd Bowles out, they need to get a strong offensive mind to go with Sam Darnold and help him develop.
|--
|4-12-0
|32
|Cardinals
|General manager Steve Keim is back, but coach Steve Wilks is gone. They need to get an offensive coach to guide Josh Rosen.
|--
|3-13-0
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Here are all your NFL wild-card picks
Wondering which teams are going to advance in the playoffs? You've come to the right place...
-
Henry practices with Chargers first team
The tight end, who tore his ACL in May, might be able to play during the team's playoff ru...
-
Mike Zimmer shoots down retirement rumor
The Vikings reportedly won't make a change at head coach or general manager
-
Draft: Best prospects in Sugar Bowl
Two big receivers and a springy running back headline the prospects to watch in this bowl...
-
Playoff Bracket: Rivers tops Brees in SB
Projecting out the 2019 NFL playoff bracket ahead of the 2019 NFL postseason
-
Antonio Brown skipped Week 17 practices
The Steelers might be having some problems with their star wide receiver