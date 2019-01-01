Final NFL Power Rankings: 2018 season proved to be tough to predict, humbling

There's nothing more humbling than putting together the final NFL Power Rankings for a season and looking back at the first rankings from that same year.

Talk about making myself look like an idiot – some of you would agree that's the case all the time, judging by Twitter.

In my week one Power Rankings back in September, there were five teams in my top-10 who aren't finishing that way.

My top two teams – and my Super Bowl pick – were the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oops.

The Packers opened in the top spot, but finished 18th. The Jaguars were second, and finished 28th.

Three of the bottom-10 teams from my first rankings made the playoffs. They are the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts (hey, I was worried about Andrew Luck's shoulder) and the Seattle Seahawks.

Oops, again.

It just goes to show that when August rolls around and we think we know, we really don't.

Or at least I don't.