Former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich died on Wednesday at the age of 41. The news was released by Colts owner Jim Irsay. The cause of death was not released.

Irsay released a statement on social media: "I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad — and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family."

Ulrich is survived by his wife Alison and four sons, Gunther, Dalton, Bowden and Thoreau. Those close to Ulrich created a fundraiser for his family, which has over $53,000 in donations as of Thursday night.

The campaign page reads, "All funds will go directly to the Ulrich boys. Thank you for the continued prayers, support, love, and lifting of their family."

He joined the Colts as a free agent after going undrafted out of Northwestern and made the roster following training camp. Ulrich played in the NFL for two seasons -- 2005 and 2006 -- both with the Colts. In those two seasons, he played in 10 games.

He was part of Indianapolis' championship team, when the Colts defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI. The day he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy with his team was the last NFL game of his career.

Following his NFL career, he was a player advisor for Harvard's Football Players Health Study, a chief growth officer and partner for Profitable Ideas Exchange and was the head coach of Mountain Edge Athletics in Bozeman, Montana.