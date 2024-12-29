There are a lot of question marks regarding the New York Jets heading into the offseason, after a lackluster year that involved the firing of head coach Robert Saleh, moving on from general manager Joe Douglas and rumors that quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be gone after this year.

Rodgers and the Jets had high hopes heading into 2024, but as the season wraps up, it's clear their current formula does not equate to a winning club. New York stands at 4-11 and the chemistry the offense was expected to have has not come to fruition.

One storyline from their offense that has been ongoing since training camp is Rodgers' relationship with wide receiver Garrett Wilson. According to NFL Network, if Rodgers remains the team's QB in 2025, Wilson may request a trade.

Wilson was asked about Rodgers' future last month and said he would like to have him back, calling it an "honor" to play with him.

"I know whatever decision he makes, I'm gonna support him," Wilson said on The Zach Gelb Show. "And all the guys feel the same. We're gonna support him. To play as long as he has and achieve the things he has is no easy feat, man. We're all honored to play with him these last two years. Regardless, it's been a great career for him, and he knows how I feel. I'd love to have him back. But at the end of the day, he's got to do what's best for him."

Things change quickly in the NFL and Wilson's stance on wanting Rodgers as his QB may be different now.

Wilson currently leads the team 987 yards, 268 yards more than Davante Adams, who made his Jets debut on Oct. 20. Adams and Wilson both lead the team with six touchdowns.

Rodgers' push to bring Adams, his former Green Bay Packers teammate, into the offense could be one of many reasons Wilson has these reported frustrations with his role on the team. Bringing in the six-time Pro Bowler bumped Wilson's status on the offense and may be feeling like he's not being fed the ball even when he's open, given Rodgers prior relationship with Adams.

Even before Adams arrived, things weren't all sunshines and rainbows between Rodgers and Wilson. During training camp, the two were seen having a heated disagreement on the sideline.

Here's a reminder of the conversation:

The two brushed off the exchange at the time, saying it was just them trying to get on the same page, but many suggested that Wilson could be frustrated by Rodgers' absence for some of the offseason program.

If the Jets were looking at a ticket to the playoffs, we could be having a different conversation when it comes to Wilson's future. The team's struggles, paired with some previous reasons he could be frustrated with Rodgers, make it unsurprising that he could be looking to switch squads.

Rodgers has yet to make a decision about his future and he's considered a long shot to be the Jets QB in 2025, according to reports. The 40-year-old has said he will wait to see what happens and said in November that staying where he is would be his "first choice."

Adams' future is also uncertain and said part of his decision will be on what Rodgers does.

Many teams would be interested in adding a star wide receiver, including the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.