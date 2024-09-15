Long time NFC East rivals, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, meet in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season. Both teams lost in Week 1: New York fell 28-6 at home to Minnesota, while Washington lost 37-20 to Tampa Bay. The Giants are 3-0-1 in their last four games versus the Commanders, including 14-7 and 31-19 victories in 2023.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Washington is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Giants odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 43.5.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for spread, money line and over/under:

Giants vs. Commanders spread: Commanders -1.5

Giants vs. Commanders over/under: 43.5 points

Giants vs. Commanders money line: Commanders -124, Giants +104

Why the Giants can cover

Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers looks to be a future NFL star, having caught five passes for 66 yards in his NFL debut. With better quarterback play, he is likely to be a major problem for defenses going forward. The sixth overall pick in April's NFL Draft may have the talent, but he wasn't helped by his quarterback play in Week 1 vs. Minnesota.

Quarterback Daniel Jones struggled once again, completing 22 of 42 passes for 186 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Since the beginning of 2023, Jones has played in seven games, throwing for seven interceptions with only two touchdown passes. Against a Washington secondary that surrendered 289 yards passing and four touchdowns to Baker Mayfield last week, Jones might have an opportunity to turn around his fortunes, ideally involving Nabers early and often.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels showed glimpses of why he was drafted as the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft by the Commanders. Against Tampa Bay in Week 1, he completed 17 of 24 passes for 184 yards, while rushing 16 times for 88 yards and two scores. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner from LSU is dynamic with his arm and his legs and should pose significant issues for defenses in the years to come.

Veteran running back Austin Ekeler made his Commanders debut alongside incumbent running back Brian Robinson Jr., with both not being overly successful on the ground. They combined for 50 yards rushing on 14 attempts, but managed seven receptions from Daniels for 101 yards in the team's defeat last Sunday. For Washington to win on Sunday, it will need a more successful thunder and lightning running back performance from Robinson and Ekeler, in addition to Daniels' performance.

