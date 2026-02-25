Panic set in around Cincinnati in December following Joe Burrow's cryptic comments that he later clarified had nothing to do with the team. Whether that's true or not, there's no denying that the Bengals are under pressure to win in 2026 after missing three straight postseasons with a superstar quarterback in his prime -- and one with whom they previously made a Super Bowl.

By some measures, a franchise has never wasted a star quarterback's prime quite like this. Burrow is the only quarterback in NFL history with a 100-plus passer rating and zero playoff starts in a three-season span (minimum 30 starts).

There are three worrisome scenarios for Bengals fans to consider if Cincinnati can't turn it around.

Burrow could get so beat up and frustrated behind this offensive line that he retires before age 30 like Andrew Luck.

He could eventually get fed up and request a trade like Carson Palmer did for the same franchise 15 years ago. A trade request also worked wonders for Matthew Stafford five years ago. It would be shocking if the Bengals traded Burrow, but he could force their hand by threatening to retire like Palmer did.

He could stay with the Bengals but never return to the Super Bowl. The cautionary tale of Dan Marino is proof of that. He had a record-setting MVP season in 1984 and lost Super Bowl 19 -- in his second season, like Burrow -- and never returned to that stage.

Cincinnati needs a quick retool to keep Burrow happy and capitalize on one of the league's best talents, but it won't be easy.

Burrow's injuries are among his biggest problems. He missed seven games with a torn ligament in his wrist in 2023 and nine games in 2025 after turf toe surgery. The offensive line shoulders much of the blame there.

The Bengals also had arguably the league's worst defense last year -- and, at one point, it was on pace to be the worst unit in decades. They have significant needs at every level of the defense.

How can the Bengals quickly retool?

So, how can Cincinnati do it? There was no major shakeup on the coaching staff or front office, so it's going to take a home-run draft class and one or two big veteran additions.

Restructure contracts of star players to create more cap space

The Bengals already have the seventh-most cap space this offseason ($53 million), according to Over the Cap, and they can create over $50 million more by restructuring contracts. They'll have to take a hard look at the deals for their Big 3 -- Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Chiefs just created more than $43 million in space by restructuring Patrick Mahomes, so the blueprint is there for Burrow and the Bengals.

Let Trey Hendrickson go and spread money across several needs

A lot of the Bengals' cap space is due to the $29 million salary of Hendrickson coming off the books. They could burn a lot of their cap space trying to re-sign or franchise tag Hendrickson, but I would recommend letting him go and spending the money on several players to fill their needs along the offensive line and on defense. Hendrickson is 31 and coming off a year in which he missed 10 games due to a hip injury. History is not kind to elite pass rushers around that age, so the Bengals would be wise to spend elsewhere.

Keep Burrow healthy (sign Isaac Seumalo and Luke Fortner)

The Bengals' defense is atrocious, but their top offseason need should be offensive line. If anything outside of losing is going to drive Burrow out of Cincinnati, it's more injuries.

He's the NFL's most-sacked quarterback (242) since entering the league in 2020 (including playoffs) and the Bengals haven't ranked better than 22nd in pass blocking in any season that span, according to PFF.

He's the fifth-most-hit quarterback (6.5 times per game) in the past two decades. The quarterbacks ahead of him on the list (Luck, Daniel Jones, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz) combined to miss 124 games due to injuries in their careers. If things keep heading in this direction, Burrow isn't going to last long in Cincinnati (or the NFL).

So, how do the Bengals quickly solve this issue? The Bears provided the blueprint last offseason. They got three new interior O-line starters by trading a fourth-round pick for Joe Thuney and a sixth-round pick for Jonah Jackson while signing center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million deal.

The interior offensive line is exactly what Cincinnati needs to address. They must re-sign right guard Dalton Risner, who is scheduled to be a free agent, then upgrade at left guard and center. If they are going to go after one high-priced free agent, it should be with Isaac Seumalo, who was one of the best in the NFL at his position last year. Center Luke Fortner performed well in place of injured teammate Erik McCoy for the Saints last year and could be a bargain in free agency.

Trade for Dexter Lawrence

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently put together a mock trade that would send the Giants' star defensive tackle and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for a 2026 second-rounder and 2027 fifth-rounder.

I like this because it follows the Seahawks' blueprint of building a championship front four, starting with a pass rushing presence on the interior. Seattle traded for former Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams when he was 29 in 2023. Lawrence turns 29 in November, so maybe lightning can strike twice here.

The Bengals had arguably the worst pass rush in the NFL last year. Trading for Maxx Crosby would be the exciting way to solve this problem, but it's pretty unrealistic. The best way to economically improve a unit that could already lose Hendrickson is to add two or three players with a strength in numbers approach.

Chaisson will be a free agent after he emerged as a dominant edge rusher for the Patriots last season. He won't be as expensive as fellow free agents Jaelan Phillips or Odafe Oweh, which means he could be in play for the Bengals. Cincinnati should also consider a veteran like Bosa, Khalil Mack or Leonard Floyd on a one-year deal.

Most of all, the Bengals need a Year 2 leap from 2025 first-rounder Shemar Stewart. He's a physical freak who was deemed a project, but they need a lot more than the one sack that he gave them in eight games as a rookie.

Dominate the 2026 draft, starting with safety Caleb Downs

The Bengals must be aggressive in the trenches in free agency and the trade market. However, if they are going to rebound in 2026, it'll be because they dominate the 2026 NFL Draft. As you'll read in a minute, that's been the best way for teams to rebound from wasting their star quarterbacks' primes like the Bengals are doing right now.

History tells us that it won't be easy for the Bengals. The Bengals have spent 62 draft picks on defense since 2011 and zero made a Pro Bowl for Cincinnati. That's the longest active drought in the NFL without drafting a homegrown Pro Bowler on defense (2010).

The Bengals didn't change much on their coaching staff or scouting department (which is by far the smallest in the NFL) this offseason, so it's hard to feel confident they are going to suddenly improve drafting and developing players on that side of the ball. That's exactly what they need to do though.

Mock drafts across the industry have the Bengals drafting Downs, the Ohio State safety, with the 10th pick in 2026. This looks like a great pick on paper as the Bengals are coming off a year where they allowed the most yards after catch per reception (7.0) by any team in the past 20 seasons.

It would be great for them to sign someone in free agency like linebacker Devin Lloyd, but there's only so many big free agents. A pick like Downs could fill multiple needs. He can play box safety and slot corner, much like Nick Emmanwori, the rookie defensive back who had a huge impact on the Seahawks last year.

Notable star QBs with playoff droughts during prime

The Bengals' track record with defensive players in the draft suggests that it'll be tough to rebound in the short term.

The long-term outlook isn't great either. Teams who waste the primes of their star quarterbacks have a tough time finding a happy ending.

I looked at star quarterbacks to miss the playoffs in three straight postseasons like Burrow over the past two decades. Here's what I found and the lessons the Bengals can learn:

Matthew Stafford (2017-20 Lions)

Result: Full rebuild with Stafford traded to Rams for Jared Goff and picks

This is a worst-case scenario for the Bengals. Stafford laid out the blueprint for Burrow if Cincinnati is unable to quickly retool.

Stafford requested a trade from the Lions in 2021 at age 33 following a fourth straight season of missing the playoffs. It was that or wait through another rebuild with a new coach and general manager and risk wasting one of the league's most talented arms.

It turned out to be a brilliant decision. He's since won a Super Bowl (56) and an NFL MVP (2025) in one of the best-ever second acts for a quarterback.

Andrew Luck (2015-17 Colts)

Result: Made playoffs in 2018 before Luck retired

It's only fitting that the first two names on this list strike a nerve with Bengals fans. Burrow's comments led to speculation that he could ultimately request a trade (like Stafford) or retire abruptly (like Luck).

The Colts hit home run after home run in the 2018 offseason to end a three-year playoff drought with Luck. They became the only team in the Super Bowl era to have multiple rookies with All-Pro First Team selections (Quenton Nelson and Shaquille Leonard).

A return to relevance wasn't enough to keep Luck from retiring before turning 30 after an injury plagued career. It's hard to ignore the similar numbers between Luck and Burrow through six seasons:

First six seasons in the NFL



2012-17 Andrew Luck 2020-25 Joe Burrow Starts 70 77 W-L 43-27 43-33-1 Pass TD 132 157 Pass yds 19,078 20,810

Drew Brees (2014-16 Saints)

Result: Rebounded to make playoffs in four straight seasons to end career

Brees averaged more than 5,000 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes from 2014-16 and the Saints failed to make the playoffs in all three seasons. Now that is a travesty.

New Orleans had the worst defense in the NFL in that span. Does that sound familiar Bengals fans?

So, how did New Orleans escape an atrocious defense (and salary cap hell)? They had the league's best draft class, selecting Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams, Alvin Kamara, Alex Anzalone and Hendrickson (now of the Bengals) in the first three rounds. That class, plus the emergence of Michael Thomas, helped Brees threaten for a Super Bowl at the end of his career.

Matt Ryan (2013-15 Falcons)

Result: Ryan won MVP and Falcons made Super Bowl in 2016

The Falcons missed the playoffs in three straight seasons following a trip to the NFC title game with Matt Ryan in 2012. A number of factors contributed to Ryan's MVP season in 2016 and Atlanta's Super Bowl appearance:

Coaching staff: Dan Quinn (head coach) and Kyle Shanahan (OC) were in their second season together

Free agent: The Falcons signed All-Pro center Alex Mack to a five-year deal

Draft: Atlanta got five impact starts on defense in the 2015 and 2016 drafts (Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett, Keanu Neal, Deion Jones, De'Vondre Campbell)

Eli Manning (2012-15 Giants)

Result: Made playoffs in 2016 before three straight losing seasons to end Manning's career

So far, we've seen how a big draft class (or a little of everything) can lead to a quick retool around a star quarterback. The 2016 Giants went with the bandaid approach by spending the most money in the NFL in free agency. It worked initially as New York went from 30th to second in scoring defense after signing Janoris Jenkins, Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon.

The Giants made the playoffs in 2016, but they'll be remembered for a one-and-done postseason following their infamous boat trip. This ended up being the last playoff appearance of Manning's career, and he never won another playoff game after beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl 46.

Result: Made playoffs in 2014 before Dak Prescott era began in 2016

Romo was among league's biggest stars before Dallas missed the playoffs four straight times from 2010-13, including three straight years of losing a winner-take-all game in the final week of the regular season with a playoff berth at stake.

Dallas finally turned it around after drafting Zack Martin in the first round of the 2014 draft. The Cowboys had the best offensive line in the NFL for years to come with Martin, Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick, who were also voted All-Pros in 2014. DeMarco Murray won a rushing title that year and Romo led the NFL in completion rate, yards per attempt and passer rating.

Dallas lost a divisional round playoff game at Lambeau Field that season after Dez Bryant's controversial no catch. It was the last playoff start of Romo's career.

Philip Rivers (2010-12 Chargers)

Result: Made playoffs in 2013 before four straight seasons missing playoffs

The Chargers temporarily stopped the bleeding in 2013 by making the playoffs in their first season with new coach Mike McCoy and offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt. Rivers won NFL Comeback Player of the Year while connecting with rookie sensation Keenan Allen and Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates.

Overall, the Chargers missed the playoffs seven times in eight seasons after LaDainian Tomlinson left the team in 2009. The franchise could never recreate the magic around Rivers after LT's departure.

Carson Palmer (2006-08 Bengals)

Result: Made playoffs in 2009 before 4-12 season in 2010 and trade request

We've come full circle here as Palmer's exit from Cincinnati represents another nightmare trade scenario the Bengals could have to entertain at some point in the future with their current franchise quarterback. Cincinnati may have bounced back to make the playoffs in 2009 with Palmer, but he ultimately requested a trade after another miserable season with the team in 2010.

So, clearly, it isn't easy to right the ship after wasting a few prime seasons of a superstar quarterback's career. None of the quarterbacks above won a Super Bowl with those teams after the playoff droughts.

The best-case scenario is hitting on an awesome draft class like the 2017 Saints did around Brees. Most of the teams that did rebound owe it to an awesome pick (or two) in the draft. The worst-case scenario is Burrow becoming so frustrated with the Bengals losing that he requests a trade (i.e., Stafford and Palmer) or stuns the NFL world by retiring early (i.e., Luck).

Burrow and the Bengals are at a fork in the road. Which way they go will be one of the most fascinating stories to watch in the coming year.