Running back JK Dobbins has found his next landing spot. The 25-year-old plans to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to his agency LAA Sports.

Dobbins heads to the West Coast after four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He will join a familiar face at SoFi Stadium, reuniting with his former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who will serve the same role with the Chargers.

The former second-rounder did not play for the majority of last season due to an Achilles injury. He had 22 rushing yards and one touchdown before going down in Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve shortly after. He also missed the entire 2021 season, after suffering a torn ACL in the final preseason game.

In his career, he has 1,347 yards rushing, 12 rushing touchdowns, 27 receptions for 177 yards receiving and one touchdown in the air.

The Chargers were 25th in yards rushing last season (1,642), the fourth-fewest yards per carry (3.8), the fifth-fewest rushing touchdowns (11) and had a rushing first-down percentage of 20.6, among the worst in the league. The offense struggled overall and giving quarterback Justin Herbert more options was a necessity this offseason, as they enter a new era with Jim Harbaugh as their head coach.