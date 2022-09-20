Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, according to CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson. This comes after the free agent paid two different visits to Baltimore.

After his first visit in June, Anderson reported that the meeting "went well." Pierre-Paul also seemed to think the visit was successful, and at the time posted an Instagram story of the Ravens locker room with the caption, "Currently good vibes."

Baltimore had been seeking another pass rusher, with two players still recovering from injuries. Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo are both dealing with Achilles injuries and have yet to suit up this season.

Pierre-Paul had surgery on his shoulder in February after playing with a torn rotator cuff in 2021. He played in 12 games last season, totaling 2.5 sacks.

The 33-year-old last played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2018 to 2021, winning a Super Bowl in his time there. In 2020, Pierre-Paul recorded four forced fumbles and 9.5 sacks.

Before joining the Bucs, Pierre-Paul was with the New York Giants from 2010 to 2017, winning his first Super Bowl in 2011.

Pierre-Paul's resume includes three Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro nod, 603 total tackles, 91.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.