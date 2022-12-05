New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was once again inactive this weekend, marking the second week in a row he was sidelined without dressing. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson will once again be a healthy scratch in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Mike White will receive his third consecutive start, with Joe Flacco serving as the backup.

Despite Wilson not playing for three weeks, Saleh said the team still intends to get the former No. 2 pick back on the field in 2022. Saleh then spoke about Wilson's current status, complimenting the 23-year-old.

"He's been doing a great job," Saleh said, via NFL Media. "He's been deliberate every day in practice. He's been taking it very seriously, obviously. Our quarterbacks coach, Rob Calabrese, has been working with him extra and so has Mike LaFleur. And so it's all hands on deck to try to get him back to what we know he can be."

Wilson struggled a lot this season, with his last game being one of his worst, a 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots. The Jets offense generated just two yards on 27 plays in the second half of the game. From there, Wilson was benched in favor of White, who led the team to a blowout win over the Bears before suffering a close loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

So far this season, Wilson has thrown for 1,279 yards with four touchdowns, five interceptions and a completion percentage of 55.6 in seven games. In two games, White has 684 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and a 62.4% completion rate. White has one win and one loss as a starter this season.