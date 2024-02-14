Taylor Swift remained a hot topic at Sunday's Super Bowl, where celebrity boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won their third Lombardi Trophy in five years. She remains a hot topic days later, but for curious reasons involving a former NFL star.

Not long after Super Bowl LVIII, retired wide receiver Brandon Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowler who notably starred for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, claimed on a podcast that polarizing artist Kanye West attempted to "buy a ticket right in front of (Swift's) booth" so that TV cameras would show West instead of Swift, only for Swift to "make a call or two" and have West "kicked out of the stadium." Except none of that actually occurred, a West spokesperson has since told TMZ.

West was photographed inside Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, while Swift was shown multiple times during the TV broadcast, later taking the field to celebrate the Chiefs' victory alongside Kelce.

The two musicians have a documented history, with West infamously interrupting Swift's acceptance speech during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to redirect attention to Beyoncé. But there's no indication they had any interaction whatsoever on Super Bowl Sunday. Marshall, for what it's worth, also misidentified Swift as fellow artist Katy Perry during his initial claims this week.