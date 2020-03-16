Kirk Cousins agrees to multiyear extension with Vikings, who get cap relief with the move
The Vikings and Cousins just extended their marriage
Kirk Cousins will be with the Minnesota Vikings for the foreseeable future. The 31-year-old has agreed to terms on a two-year extension that secures him through the 2022 season, his agent Mike McCartney announced just ahead of NFL free agency. Cousins signed a three-year deal in 2018 that was set to expire after 2020, but no longer. At the time, it was the first fully guaranteed contract, worth upwards of $84 million, and highest-paid at signing in the history of the league.
He'd make good on it in Year 2, rallying the troops from an uneven start to the season to finish with a 10-6 record before marching into New Orleans and upsetting the high-powered Saints in the wild-card round. Ultimately, Cousins and the Vikings would fall to the San Francisco 49ers, but the message had been sent -- Cousins was the right choice in the 2018 offseason.
And now, the Vikings will keep him while also getting cap relief for the coming season.
Cousins' new deal is reportedly worth $66 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, bringing his total "new" deal -- the 2020 season included -- to three years worth $96 million with $61 million guaranteed at signing. He has an additional $35 million guaranteed for injury, but that sum will change to fully guaranteed money in 2021.
It's to be determined if the Vikings will be able to retain a seemingly continuously disgruntled Stefon Diggs to pair with Cousins, or if they'll trade the impact receiver. Adam Thielen remains the nucleus of the receiving corps, however, and if Diggs is sent packing, the goal would turn to locating a complementary piece for Thielen, and that's much less difficult than locating a No. 1 receiver.
Even more daunting would be to find another talented No. 1 quarterback, but that's not something the Vikings have to worry about either. With the two franchise tags levied upon him during his time with the Washington Redskins, Cousins has now earned more than $100.6 million in his eight-year NFL career, and you can go ahead and toss another $96 million on top of that figure.
