After playing without a crowd in attendance during their first season at Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders will finally be welcoming the Sin City faithful into their building come kickoff in 2021. And once Raiders fans enter the building, they'll have the opportunity to experience a game up close in ways no other fans in the NFL can.

The Raiders have announced the launch of the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium as part of an agreement with Wynn Resorts, which has become the Official Nightlife Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. The Wynn Field club will be situated at field level and span the entire length of the north end zone, and will feature two DJ booths manned by Wynn Nightlife's roster of DJs, a 45,000 watt sound system and a premium bottle service among other amenities.

"Allegiant Stadium welcomes the addition of the Wynn Field Club, where guests will be able to enjoy a distinctive stadium experience that is one-of-a-kind in the sports and entertainment capital of the world," read a statement by Raiders President Marc Badain.

While an end zone nightclub is a major departure from "The Black Hole" of the Oakland Coliseum, the Raiders' 2021 slate of home games will nonetheless have an extra bit of juice to them thanks to Allegiant Stadium welcoming fans into their stadium for the first time.

Due to local COVID-19 regulations, the Raiders did not play in front of a crowd during the 2020 season, marring their inaugural season in Las Vegas with a figurative and literal emptiness within their new home.

Raiders fans will get to see their team in-person again with a marquee matchup in Week 1: On Wednesday, it was announced that the Raiders would open their season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.