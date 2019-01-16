Lions announce hiring of ex-Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell as their new offensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions have found their replacement for Jim Bob Cooter. The Lions announced on Wednesday that they've hired Darrell Bevell to serve as the offensive coordinator on Matt Patricia's coaching staff.

Bevell was out of football last season after being fired as the offensive coordinator of the Seahawks in January 2018. He served as Seattle's offensive coordinator from 2011 through 2017, notably helping the team build one of the best run games and most efficient offenses in football during that time, as well as winning a Super Bowl.

His offensive scheming came under fire toward the end of his tenure, however, and he drew heavy criticism for calling a pass play at the goal line rather than handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch during the Seahawks' Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

Prior to joining the Seahawks, Bevell spent five years as the Vikings' offensive coordinator, a job he won after six years coaching quarterbacks with the Packers. Bevell's run-heavy philosophy seems to align with the philosophy of Patricia, who wants to run a ball-control style offense.

General manager Bob Quinn, according to ESPN.com, stated that the team was looking for a coordinator who would adapt his offense to the defense in front of him.

"We need to do a better job of going into each week looking at the opponent and say, 'How are we going to beat this team?' If they have a great run defense and a poor pass defense, maybe we throw it 45 times and vice versa," Quinn said. "So, we want someone that thinks that way. That thinks that, 'Hey, I have an offense, but my offense is adaptable. I can change week-to-week, or I can change from this week I have this set of receivers, and two weeks later I don't.'"