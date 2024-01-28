The Detroit Lions will try to make franchise history on Sunday. Dan Campbell's team is playing in the NFC Championship Game for the first time in more than three decades, and, with a win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Lions can reach the Super Bowl for the first time. The Lions have the longest road playoff losing streak in NFL history at 11 games and will attempt to slay that dragon at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The Lions have also lost 13 straight road games against the 49ers, last winning in 1975. San Francisco is also familiar with its surroundings, playing in the NFC Championship Game for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Santa Clara. The 49ers are 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51.5 in the latest Lions vs. 49ers odds.

Lions vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -7.5

Lions vs. 49ers over/under: 51.5 points

Lions vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -348, Lions +275

DET: Lions are 7-2 against the spread in road games

SF: 49ers are 3-6 against the spread in home games



Why the Lions can cover

The Lions ranked in the top five of the NFL in scoring offense (27.1 points per game) and total offense (394.8 yards per game) this season. The Lions were also in the top five in yards per play (5.9), passing yards (258.9 per game), passing touchdowns (30), and sacks allowed (31), with Jared Goff operating an elite offense from the quarterback position.

The Lions also benefit from elite options at wide receiver and tight end. Amon-Ra St. Brown has 15 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown across two playoff games and has 10 games with 100 yards or more this season. St. Brown ranked in the top four of the NFL in receptions (119), receiving yards (1,515), and receiving touchdowns (10). At tight end, Sam LaPorta was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie and caught nine passes against Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round. LaPorta ranked in the top five of the NFL in receptions (86) and receiving yards (889) among tight ends and had the second-most touchdown receptions (11) by a tight end in league history. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers led the NFL with 22 interceptions during the regular season while ranking in the top five in takeaways (28) and turnover creation rate (15.5% of possessions). The 49ers also produced 48 sacks, a top-eight figure in the league, and are stout against the run. Opponents averaged fewer than 90 rushing yards per game against the 49ers, ranking No. 3 in the NFL, and San Francisco also yielded only 6.4 yards per pass attempt over the 17-game regular season.

Overall, the 49ers gave up only 5.0 yards per play and 303.9 yards per game and finished No. 3 in the NFL in allowing 17.5 points per game. On the other side, the Lions were in the bottom third of the league in scoring defense, yielding 23.2 points per game and 2.06 points per drive and gave up more than 400 total yards in the first two playoff games. The Lions were also below average in sacks (41) and takeaways (23) on defense this season. See which team to pick here.

