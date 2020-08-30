Watch Now: Fantasy Football Today: Injury News and Notes ( 19:27 )

There are still some top flight free agents available for NFL teams to potentially add to their rosters, and Logan Ryan is very near the top of the pile. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made things quite abnormal as it pertains to big name free agents having the ability to simply work out for a club and possibly land a subsequent deal, considering player workouts were banned for the majority of the offseason by the league's front office. And so it goes, with training camps now at full throat and the regular season approaching, Ryan is still waiting to get the right call from a general manager.

To help expedite the process, he's reportedly dropped his old representation and hired Joel Segal as his agent, per Ian Rapoport of NFL, adding some serious firepower to his cause. Segal was named by Forbes as one of the "World's Most Powerful Sports Agents." And it doesn't appear there will be any time wasted in Segal gaining traction for his new client, with the two reportedly poised to do a deal, Rapoport also notes, although there were no further details offered as far as which team(s) are in the mix for his services; and/or when a deal would land.

Typically, an agent change would require a five-day waiting period, but his former representation waived the clause, which hints strongly at something potentially happening within the next few days for Ryan. With two weeks remaining before the beginning of the season, however, there's still time beyond this coming week for teams to reach out to Segal and work something out -- albeit not much.

The 29-year-old isn't lacking for talent, or a knowledge of how to win. Ryan is a two-time Super Bowl winner from his time with the New England Patriots, having joined the Tennessee Titans in 2017 on three-year, $30 million contract. He'd blast off in the final year of that deal, reeling in four interceptions and racking up a career-high 113 combined tackles, forcing a career-high four fumbles in the process. Interestingly enough, Ryan doesn't truly view himself as simply a cornerback. His previous representation sent out a spreadsheet to NFL teams that compared his numbers against the most notable safeties in the league -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- and he stacks up quite well.

"Numbers don't lie," Ryan added to that conversation.

It's that type of position flex and his aforementioned veteran IQ that makes him an attractive grab for teams who could use a proven defensive back in their secondary, and Ryan likely won't be in free agency much longer. That is Segal's goal, at least.