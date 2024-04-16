While he might be gone, Bill Belichick certainly isn't being forgotten. The New England Patriots acknowledged their former coach's birthday with a celebratory post on 'X' Tuesday morning.

This season marks the Patriots' first without Belichick since 1999. During his 24-year run in New England, Belichick helped guide the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, nine AFC titles, 17 division titles and 18th playoff appearances. Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft mutually agreed to part ways earlier this offseason. The Patriots have replaced Belichick with Jerod Mayo, a former player and assistant coach.

As you can see below, the Patriots' celebratory birthday post includes images of the six Vince Lombardi Trophies that were won during Belichick's legendary run in Foxborough. It also includes two pictures of Belichick in his trademark hoodie.

The now 72-year-old Belichick has stayed busy since leaving the Patriots. An avid lacrosse fan and former Div. III player, Belichick recently took in a Northwestern women's practice. Belichick also recently paid a visit to Northwestern to speak with the team's coaching staff. He was also recently spotted as a Washington University football practice.

While he won't be an NFL head coach in 2023, Belichick is expected to stay close to the league this fall as a studio analyst. He won an Emmy for his work on the "NFL 100 All-Time Team" series back in 2019.