The Dallas Cowboys will try to turn their recent fortunes around when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys (3-2), who are coming off a bad loss at San Francisco and have dropped two of three, are 2-0 against AFC foes in 2023. The Chargers (2-2) are riding a two-game winning streak and are coming off their bye. In the two losses, Los Angeles was outscored by a combined five points, including 27-24 in an overtime loss at Tennessee.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Chargers picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say considering his mastery of picks involving the Cowboys.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1.

In addition, Hartstein has gone 17-5 on his last 22 NFL picks involving the Cowboys, returning $1,135. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has zoned in on Cowboys vs. Chargers and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Cowboys:

Chargers vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -1.5

Chargers vs. Cowboys over/under: 51 points

Chargers vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -125, Los Angeles +104

DAL: Cowboys are 1-2 against the spread on the road

LAC: Chargers are 1-2-1 ATS this season

Chargers vs. Cowboys picks: See picks at SportsLine

Chargers vs. Cowboys live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is led by veteran quarterback Dak Prescott, who has played in all five games this season. He has completed 111 of 160 passes (69.4%) for 1,061 yards and five touchdowns. He has been picked off four times and has a rating of 87.5. He has also rushed 12 times for 45 yards (3.8 average), converting five first downs.

Following a loss, the Cowboys are 10-1 against the spread and are averaging 33.3 points per game. Running back Tony Pollard has been a big part of Dallas' success. So far this season, he is averaging 4.4 yards per touch after leading the league in that category at 5.9 yards per touch in 2022. For the season, he has recorded 81 carries for 340 yards, two touchdowns and three explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He also has 19 receptions for 96 yards (5.1 average). See which team to pick here.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert has passed for 300 or more yards in two games this season. Herbert has 24 career 300-yard passing games, which is the third-most through four seasons all-time. In four games, he has completed 103 of 145 passes (71%) for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been picked off just once and has a rating of 106.3. Herbert has also rushed for three scores on 20 carries for 55 yards (2.8 average).

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is off to a strong start to the season and leads the Chargers with 35 receptions for 434 yards (12.4 average) and three touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a high of 42 yards. He has also converted 19 first downs. In the win at Minnesota, he caught 18 passes for 215 yards (11.9 average). See which team to pick here.

How to make Chargers vs. Cowboys picks

For Monday night's matchup, Hartstein is leaning over on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and which side of the spread to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Chargers spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who's a commanding 17-5 on picks involving Dallas, and find out.