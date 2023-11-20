The Philadelphia Eagles will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City was victorious in that Super Bowl matchup in February, a thrilling 38-25 final, and the Chiefs are 7-2 overall and 3-1 at home this season. Philadelphia is 8-1, the best record in the NFL, and 4-1 away from home. Both teams won and covered in their last game and were idle last week.

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -2.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 45.5 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Chiefs -145, Eagles +122

PHL: Eagles are 5-2-2 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 6-3 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles are No. 3 in the NFL in points per game (28.0), and Philadelphia leads the league in scoring points on more than 48% of offensive possessions. The Eagles are also No. 2 in the league in points per drive (2.61) and sit atop the sport with 210 first downs. Part of that strength comes as a result of league-leading marks in third down efficiency (50.0%) and fourth down efficiency (76.5%), and Philadelphia's short-yardage offense is dynamic.

The Eagles are in the top five in total yards per game (376.8) and yards per possession (36.5). Quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the game's best and most valuable players, generating 22 total touchdowns and more than 2,600 yards this season. Hurts is the best short-yardage rusher in the league at the position and has a stellar QBR (66.0) to go along with a 97.0 passer rating. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City's offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, has an established track record of excellence. The Chiefs are also elite at Arrowhead Stadium, posting the best home record (36-10) in the NFL over the last five seasons, but Kansas City's defense has taken a sizable step forward in 2023. The Chiefs are allowing only 15.9 points per game, second-fewest in the NFL, and Kansas City is yielding only 1.40 points per defensive possession.

The Chiefs also rank in the top five in total defense, giving up only 2,594 total yards, and are firmly in the top five in first downs allowed (159) and passing yards allowed (1,584). No team has allowed fewer rushing touchdowns (three) than Kansas City, and the Chiefs have been able to generate a consistent pass rush, leading to the third-most sacks (33) in the league. While the Eagles are potent on offense, Philadelphia has 13 giveaways this season, and the Eagles are averaging only 4.0 yards per carry. See which team to pick here.

