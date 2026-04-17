The NFL Draft is where contenders are built, and for the New York Jets, this year is about stabilizing a franchise coming off a disastrous season. Armed with the most draft capital in the league and a roster full of holes, New York enters the 2026 draft with both urgency and opportunity.

No team enters this draft with more flexibility. The Jets can dictate how the board unfolds, whether that means staying put and stacking talent or moving around to maximize value.

The urgency is obvious. After a 3-14 season and 15 straight years without a playoff appearance, this draft is about laying a real foundation -- not just adding pieces -- and making sure coach Aaron Glenn has enough to work with to be given a legitimate chance at success in New York.

Here's how the Jets stack up, what it means and how they should approach the first round.

Where Jets sit in draft power ranking: No. 1 (9.60)

Based on CBS Sports power rankings for all 32 teams in NFL Draft

Category Score What it means Draft capital 10 Four picks inside the top 44 give New York control of the board Front office DNA 8 Positioned to be aggressive after a roster reset Roster urgency 10 Coming off a 3-14 season with pressure across the organization

New York Jets team needs

Pass rush

Secondary

Offensive weapons

Quarterback depth

What the Jets should do

Pick No. 2: Stay put

New York is in position to land one of the top defenders in the class without overthinking it. There's no need to get cute — take the best player available and build from there.

Pick No. 16: Stay put

With another premium pick, the Jets can double down on talent — whether that's adding a weapon on offense or another impact defender.

Here's a full look at what every team making a first-round pick in 2026 should do.

Latest CBS Sports mock draft projection

Based on Mike Renner's most recent 2026 mock draft

Round 1, Pick 2: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

A high-end pass rusher who fills a major need and raises the ceiling of the defense.

Round 1, Pick 16: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana