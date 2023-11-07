Who's Playing

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-4, New York 4-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

What to Know

The Jets will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Jets ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 13-10 win over the Giants. The win was familiar territory for the Jets who now have three in a row.

The team won by holding the Giants to a paltry 194 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Jets' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. The Giants' QB won't forget Jermaine Johnson anytime soon given Johnson sacked him twice.

Meanwhile, the Chargers strolled past the Bears with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 30-13. Los Angeles pushed the score to 30-7 by the end of the third, a deficit Chicago cut but never quite recovered from.

Justin Herbert was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns while completing 77.5% of his passes.

The Jets now have a winning record of 4-3. As for Los Angeles, their win bumped their record up to 3-4.

Going forward, the contest is expected to be close, with the Chargers going off as just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Chargers, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won both of the games they've played against New York in the last 6 years.

Nov 22, 2020 - Los Angeles 34 vs. New York 28

Dec 24, 2017 - Los Angeles 14 vs. New York 7

Injury Report for the Jets

Randall Cobb: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Dennis Kelly: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Carl Lawson: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Chazz Surratt: inactive (Ankle)

Jarrick Bernard-Converse: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Israel Abanikanda: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Jason Brownlee: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for the Chargers