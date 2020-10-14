There will be no Pro Bowl game following the 2020 season. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic having shut down most of the offseason and all of the preseason, the NFL has done its best to keep the regular season on the rails -- in the face of a recent outbreak with the Tennessee Titans and key players like Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore having tested positive. Doing so has required a slew of rescheduled games, but instead of attempting to make changes to the Pro Bowl contest, the league has decided to scrap it altogether.

In a memo released by NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy, via NFL.com, the league notes it will still take votes and award Pro Bowl honors, but there won't be a trip to Las Vegas in it for anyone. Instead, the NFL is looking to replace the event with some yet-to-be-determined ideas.

"The NFL will continue to recognize the players' outstanding seasons and welcome fans to demonstrate their passion for their favorite players when voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl Roster begins on November 17th. The full Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed in December, where the players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts as one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who are selected to the Pro Bowl roster. Additionally, the league will work closely with the NFLPA and other partners, to create a variety of engaging activities to replace the Pro Bowl game this season. This virtual recognition of the season's finest players will provide fans the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of their favorite stars. The NFL and NFLPA's intention is to play a full regular and postseason schedule, culminating at the Super Bowl."

The subsequent Pro Bowl to be held in 2022 is still a go and will be held in Las Vegas as it was moved from Orlando previously.