Doug Marrone is out in Jacksonville. The decision was a long time in the making and some would argue long overdue, but it's now been made by owner Shad Kahn. One day following the conclusion of the 2020 season, one in which the Jaguars finished with a 1-15 record and were losers of 15 consecutive games, the team has fired Marrone -- the team announced -- and will immediately and formally begin its search for a new head coach.

All eyes are on former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer, in that regard. And while Khan won't publicly acknowledge those rumors just yet, he did issue a formal statement on the dismissal of Marrone.

"I am committed and determined to deliver winning football to the City of Jacksonville," he said. "Realizing that goal requires a fresh start throughout our football operations, and with that in mind, I spoke this morning with Doug Marrone to express my gratitude for his hard work over the past four seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. I'll always appreciate Doug's passion, grit and class, and I'm confident he will enjoy success in the next chapter of his career. As the search for our new general manager continues, now the quest begins to find a head coach who shares my ambition for the Jacksonville Jaguars and our fans, whose loyalty and faith are overdue to be rewarded."

Marrone, 56, joined the organization as assistant head coach and offensive line coach in 2015 before landing the interim tag in 2016 after the firing of Gus Bradley, ultimately being promoted to head coach in 2017. After stunning the NFL with an appearance in the AFC Championship Game, the wheels came off by way of a mass exodus of All-Pro and Pro Bowl talent that helped fuel both the ousting of Tom Coughlin from the front office and a combined record of 12-35 over the past three seasons.