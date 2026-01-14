Skip to Main Content
NFL coaching news: Live updates on the latest interviews, hires and rumors around the league

All the latest interview requests, hiring decisions and front-office moves as the coaching carousel spins

The regular season ended a little over a week ago, and yet we're already in the midst of the wildest NFL coaching carousel in recent memory.

The latest (and perhaps biggest) development unfolded Tuesday, when Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach after 19 seasons. While he reportedly doesn't plan on coaching in 2026, he'll have plenty of suitors when he does decide to return to the sidelines. 

The Steelers are one of NINE head coaching vacancies, which includes their longtime rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, who fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons shortly after their Week 18 loss to, coincidentally, the Steelers. Here's the full rundown of every job available:

With more than one-fourth of the league making a coaching change, we decided to launch a second live blog to cover the latest rumors, interviews and eventual hires in every search, as well as provide updates on general manager and coordinator openings. (If you want to catch up on everything that led to this point, you can find our original coaching carousel live blog here.)

Want to stay up to date on every interview request for each head coach and general manager vacancy? We've got you covered.

Tyler Sullivan
Steelers kick off coaching search

And the Steelers' first known interview request is ... Nathan Scheelhaase?

While not among the well-known candidates, the Rams' 35-year-old passing-game coordinator has garnered interest around the league, with the Ravens, Browns and Raiders also requesting to interview him, per ESPN.

Here's who else the Steelers have requested to interview so far:

As we wait for more interview requests, here are some other options for Pittsburgh to replace Mike Tomlin:

Bryan DeArdo
Cowboys DC search: Where things stand

The search to replace Matt Eberflus is in full swing. Here's where things stand at the moment:

Interviewed

  • Aaron Whitecotton -- Cowboys defensive line coach
  • Zach Orr -- Ravens defensive coordinator
  • Jonathan Gannon -- former Cardinals head coach
  • Jim Leonhard -- Broncos defensive pass game coordinator
  • Daronte Jones -- Vikings defensive pass game coordinator
  • Ephraim Banda -- Browns safeties coach

Requested

  • Christian Parker -- Eagles pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach (Jordan Schultz)
  • Charlie Bullen -- Giants outside linebackers coach/interim defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
Garrett Podell
CBS Sports HQ: What's next for the Steelers?

 
Dolphins coaching search: Where things stand

Unlike many of the teams looking for a head coach, the Dolphins first needed to hire a general manager after firing Chris Grier during the season.

With longtime Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan now in place, Miami has begun the process of replacing Mike McDaniel. Here's who they've interviewed (or requested to interview) so far:

Completed

Upcoming

  • Robert Saleh -- 49ers defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
  • Anthony Campanile -- Jaguars defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
  • Patrick Graham -- Raiders defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
  • Jeff Hafley -- Packers defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)
  • Jesse Minter -- Chargers defensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated)
  • Kelvin Sheppard -- Lions defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
  • Chris Shula -- Rams defensive coordinator (NFL Media)
 
Ranking the most desirable job openings

We know the most sought-after head coaching candidate (John Harbaugh), but what about the most desirable coaching vacancy? And where do the Steelers fit after losing Mike Tomlin?

Here are the worst three openings, according to our CBS Sports NFL staff:

9. Dolphins
8. Cardinals
7. Browns

Check out the top six openings, with explanations for each, below:

Jared Dubin
