The regular season ended a little over a week ago, and yet we're already in the midst of the wildest NFL coaching carousel in recent memory.

The latest (and perhaps biggest) development unfolded Tuesday, when Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach after 19 seasons. While he reportedly doesn't plan on coaching in 2026, he'll have plenty of suitors when he does decide to return to the sidelines.

The Steelers are one of NINE head coaching vacancies, which includes their longtime rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, who fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons shortly after their Week 18 loss to, coincidentally, the Steelers. Here's the full rundown of every job available:

With more than one-fourth of the league making a coaching change, we decided to launch a second live blog to cover the latest rumors, interviews and eventual hires in every search, as well as provide updates on general manager and coordinator openings. (If you want to catch up on everything that led to this point, you can find our original coaching carousel live blog here.)

Want to stay up to date on every interview request for each head coach and general manager vacancy? We've got you covered.