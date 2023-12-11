For the third and final time this season, Monday Night Football will be a doubleheader in Week 14 with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers facing the New York Giants. The two-game slate will force NFL daily Fantasy football players to alter their NFL DFS strategies, but the game is still all about finding bang for your buck and lineup variance. So who are some of the value plays in the NFL DFS player pool and which stars are worth heavy exposure on Monday Night Football?

Titans running back Derrick Henry had to leave last week's game against the Colts after rushing for 102 yards and two touchdowns, but he's already indicated that he'll be back in action on MNF. However, Tyjae Spears was also effective in his absence, carrying 16 times for 75 yards while also catching four passes for 13 yards. He could be a cost-effective option at running back in your MNF NFL DFS lineups. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for the two-game Monday Night Football slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Packers vs. Giants and Dolphins vs. Titans on Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. After bouncing around the NFL early in his career, Mostert spent six seasons in San Francisco and was productive when called upon. However, he's emerged as a star in an exciting Miami offense.

Mostert rushed for 891 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 31 passes for 202 yards and two more scores to notch his first season with 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2022. He's been even better in 2023. Through 12 games, he's carried the ball 162 times for 828 yards and a league-leading 14 rushing touchdowns and he's also caught 21 passes for 166 yards and two scores. Even with De'Von Achane back in the lineup, the Dolphins have proven that they can sustain two backs and Mostert is a player you'll want heavy exposure to on Monday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers quarterback Jordan Love. After three seasons of backing up Aaron Rodgers, Love was given the starting job after Rodgers was traded this offseason. He's seemingly found his rhythm over the last few weeks.

During Green Bay's current three-game winning streak, Love is completing 68.5% of his passes and has thrown for 857 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception. He's also rushed for 231 yards and a couple of touchdowns this season to add upside as a runner. He'll go against a Giants defense that has allowed quarterbacks to rush for a touchdown in two of their last three games. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Titans vs. Dolphins, Giants vs. Packers

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.