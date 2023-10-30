The Detroit Lions will host the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET to conclude the Week 8 NFL schedule. NFL DFS players will need to adjust to Lions running back David Montgomery being ruled out. The former Bears running back scored six touchdowns and piled up 418 scrimmage yards in the first four weeks of the season before suffering a rib injury in Week 5. He's been sidelined since and will miss MNF with Detroit going on bye in Week 9.

How will Montgomery's absence impact your NFL DFS strategy and how much exposure should you have to Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the veteran out? It will be strength-on-strength with the Lions' No. 4 passing offense going up against the Raiders' No. 5 pass defense. That matchup could shape who you target in the NFL DFS player pool for Lions vs. Raiders.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The 29-year-old veteran has rejuvenated his career in Detroit after often being thought of as the 'other' play in the Matthew Stafford trade in 2021. Goff has thrown for 1,902 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

He's been heating up the past three weeks with an average of nearly 300 passing yards per game and five touchdowns during that span. He could be without star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (questionable, illness) on Monday Night Football. However, he's built a solid rapport with receivers like Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond, giving Goff plenty of upside against a Raiders defense that has allowed three quarterbacks to post multi-touchdown games against them this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. The former first-round pick put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his first two years in the NFL, finishing as runner-up in AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2019 and making the Pro Bowl in 2020.

After a down year in 2021, Jacobs broke through with his best season to date in 2022, winning the rushing title with 1,653 yards and also leading the league in scrimmage yards (2,053). As the focal point of almost every defensive gameplan, Jacobs is off to a slow start in 2023, but he's still a workhorse (144 touches in seven games) who has produced 562 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. That volume makes him a player you'll want heavy exposure to in your Raiders vs. Lions NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

