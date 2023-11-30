The 2023 Week 13 NFL schedule opens with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The NFL DFS player pool is filled with elite options such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Which offense should daily Fantasy football players build NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around? Prescott and Lamb are the top-scoring Fantasy football players at their positions since Week 8, so should you spend up to include them in your NFL DFS picks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Seahawks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiderson Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 4-31-1) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football Week 13 and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Seahawks on TNF

One of Kaylor's favorite NFL DFS picks for TNF is Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The 24-year-old had his third straight game with a touchdown, as Lamb has six touchdowns over his last five games. Lamb has at least 100 yards or a touchdown in his last six games and is averaging 8.5 receptions, 118 yards per game with six total touchdowns over his last six contests. Lamb is the WR1 in Fantasy football since Week 8.

The Cowboys have the best offense in the NFL this season, leading the league in points per game (31.5). Dallas is home this week and the Cowboys' offense has been even more dominant inside AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have scored at least 30 points in all five home games, including three straight games with at least 40 points, and are averaging 41 points per game in Dallas this year.

Part of Kaylor's TNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks tight end Noah Fant, who had 25 receiving yards last week. The 26-year-old tight end hasn't been utilized as often over the last few weeks, but Seattle may be wise to reconsider that. Fant had at least 40 receiving yards in each of the first three games of the season, all Seattle victories, but has posted at least 25 yards in only three of his last six games.

The Seahawks could find themselves trailing early and needing to throw to keep pace with Dallas. That should benefit Fant, who played 59% of snaps last week. He has played more than 50% of the team's snaps the last six weeks and given his cheaper price tag for NFL DFS lineups, Fant is a contender to outperform his cost. In a game with expensive elite options in the NFL DFS player pool, finding the right value options will be key toward cashing on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings and Kaylor sees Fant as one of those plays for TNF. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Seahawks vs. Cowboys on TNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's TNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.