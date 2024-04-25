History could be made during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. If things go a certain way, a record-setting number of receivers may hear their names called Thursday night in Detroit.

The current record for receivers selected in the first round is seven back in 2004. Larry Fitzgerald, the first wideout picked in that draft, enjoyed a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Several other receivers selected in the first round of that draft had solid careers, while two of the seven were busts.

WRs selected in first round of 2004 NFL Draft

Player Pick/Team Career Stats Larry Fitzpatrick No. 3 overall pick (Arizona Cardinals) 1,432 rec., 17,492 yards, 121 TD Roy Williams No. 7 overall pick (Detroit Lions) 393 rec., 5,715 yards, 44 TD Reggie Williams No. 9 overall pick (Jacksonville Jaguars) 189 rec., 2,322 yards, 18 TD Lee Evans No. 13 overall pick (Buffalo Bills) 381 rec., 6,008 yards, 43 TD Michael Clayton No. 15 overall pick (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) 223 rec., 2,995 yards, 10 TD Michael Jenkins No. 29 overall pick (Atlanta Falcons) 354 rec., 4,427 yards, 25 TD Rashaun Woods No. 31 overall pick (San Francisco 49ers) 7 rec., 160 yards, 1 TD

This year's class is expected to threaten the '04 class' record. Of our six CBS Sports NFL Draft experts, one is currently projecting seven wideouts getting selected in the first round. Four of our experts have six receivers going in the first round, while one has five receivers going off the board.

There's expected to be early and late runs at receiver in the first round, starting with Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison is expected to be taken by the Cardinals with the No. 4 overall pick. Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are also expected to be top-10 picks.

Quite a few teams with late first-round picks -- including the Bills, 49ers and Chiefs -- will likely select a receiver, assuring that at least five receivers will hear their names called on Thursday night. The big question is how many receivers will be selected during the middle portion of the first round.

Whether or not the record gets either matched or broken will come down to several teams and what they decide to do. The Steelers, who own the 20th pick, have been linked to LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr. They have also reportedly shown interest in Duke offensive tackle Graham Barton. The Colts, who own the 15th pick, have been projected to select either a cornerback, receiver or tight end.

The Cowboys, holders of the 24th pick, are another team who may have to pick between taking a wideout or an offensive lineman. The same can be said of the 49ers, who hold the 31st pick. Kansas City, who owns the 32nd and final pick in the first round, will likely select either a wideout or a cornerback.

At a minimum, fans can expect at least five wideouts to hear their names called in the first round. Six appears to be the most realistic tally, with an outside shot at seven receivers going in the first round.