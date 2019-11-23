NFL football pool, pick'em, confidence picks for Week 12, 2019: Back the Patriots

Super Bowl contenders collide in Week 12 when the Patriots host the Cowboys. And on Sunday Night Football, the 49ers welcome the Packers to the Bay Area. Who should you choose for your Week 12 NFL confidence picks? Those blockbuster matchups will shape the race for playoff positioning, as a wild NFL season enters the homestretch. If San Francisco and New England win, they'll have the inside track for the top seeds in their respective conferences, adding even more drama to your NFL office pool picks. Fans everywhere will be making NFL predictions on these showdowns as well as the entire Week 12 NFL schedule. Before you make your own NFL picks, scope out the Week 12 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has ranked in the Top 10 in straight-up NFL picks on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Last season, it beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Now the model, which went 11-3 straight-up last week, has simulated the entire Week 12 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

We can tell you the model likes the Patriots to stay perfect at home this season, as New England is beating Dallas in 71 percent of simulations. The Cowboys have lost their last three visits to Foxborough and Tom Brady is 4-0 all-time versus Dallas. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a darkhorse MVP candidate, could struggle against the NFL's No. 2-ranked pass defense. The Pats allow just 152.6 passing yards per game and lead the NFL with 19 interceptions.

New England has won 17 straight regular-season games at Gillette Stadium. Look for Brady to bounce back from subpar performance last week at Philadelphia and for the Pats to improve to 10-1.

The model also has made the call on Lions vs. Redskins, Jaguars vs. Titans, Seahawks vs. Eagles, Packers vs. 49ers and the rest of the Week 12 NFL games. In fact, the model says several projected nail-biters will actually be blowouts. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks at SportsLine.

So who should you pick in every Week 12 NFL game? And which projected close games will be blowouts instead? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three years running.