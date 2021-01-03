Things may very well be different this time around.

With the NFL's coach and general manager hiring cycle now in full swing, there is a sense of optimism in these early stages of the process about the searches being more diverse and inclusive than anything we have seen in recent years. It's far too preliminary to make any proclamations, but during the initial interviews for candidates not currently under NFL contracts, owners appear to be doing a more-than-cursory job of meeting with varied candidates, and there is a growing sense among current and former NFL executives, coaching agents, and among the candidates of color themselves that 2021 may in fact be more reflective of the composition of the NFL's locker rooms.

I'd call it cautious optimism, as NFL teams begin to submit formal request slips to interview coach and GM candidates. And Rod Graves, head of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which works with the NFL in the pursuit of greater diversity in the coaching and management ranks.

"I think 'cautious optimism' is the right way to frame it," Graves told me Sunday afternoon. "A lot of credit goes to (Commissioner) Roger Goodell and (VP of football operations) Troy Vincent for the sense of urgency that has developed about this issue over the past 8-to-12 months."

There is nothing to champion until we see the final results of these searches, but it seems more than lip service is being paid to The Rooney Rule, and there is a sense within the groups doing the hiring that the time for words is over -- this league must be more equitable in who gets to sit in positions of power within the game, and, ultimately, only the owners themselves can change that.

Experienced coaches like Marvin Lewis and executives like Rick Smith seem very poised at this point to have a legitimate opportunity with multiple teams. There is hope that 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will have better luck this time around.

The league has been far more aggressive, proactive and consistent with its messaging to teams about the need to alter the way they have been doing business, and I have heard repeatedly from those doing the hiring, and those who represent many of the top candidates, that the nature of this cycle will in fact be different.

"I have never felt a vibe like this before," said one prominent agent. "I think Goodell has put the hammer down and these teams are getting the message."

In the past Graves has broached the subject of pushing back all hires until after the Super Bowl to try to level the playing field for this in and outside of the game, giving the tampering rules that govern the sport. However, so many coaches and GMs being let go in-season this year -- creating a more robust cycle of interviews while games were still being played -- is a dynamic that also could foster diversity.

"The early decisions being made by owners, in an effort to get a head start, may become more of a trend moving forward," Graves said.

Of course, this is not about one hiring cycle, or one blip. It's about a course correction in the way owners think and operate. And Graves wants to expand the scope of the thinking into all aspects under the NFL's umbrella: NFL Films, NFL Media, and all ventures of the sort. He, and many others, want to see the same management-level opportunities provided in those ventures as well, and is already working on a presentation to that end for the spring meeting in March.

"This is something that requires a holistic approach," Graves said. "It's about peeling back the cover on the entire NFL umbrella and examining diversity as it pertains to other businesses, and in some instances it is much worse there than what we have seen on the football side."

Falcons eyeing Titans OC

Continue to hear that the Falcons are super-intrigued by Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. They have not had a top-notch play caller since Kyle Shanahan left. Smith employs many of those same principles in his offense, and there is a growing buzz about him in Atlanta.

also have been hearing Rick Smith as the guy to beat for their GM opening for quite some time, and nothing recently has changed that sense one bit.

Change coming for Giants?

There are plenty of execs around the NFL who believe Dave Gettleman will either retire or assume a different role with the Giants in the coming days. Nothing official and all subject to change. But him being out of the GM spot would not be a surprise to many of his peers at this point.

If Gettleman is out of the GM role, longtime Patriots executive Nick Caserio might slide right in.

More insider notes