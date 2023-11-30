For the first time, the NFL has flexed a "Monday Night Football" game. The league has taken the Chiefs-Patriots matchup off of Monday night and has replaced it with the Eagles' road game against the Seahawks.

The NFL has also created a tripleheader of games on Saturday, Dec. 16 by moving Vikings at Bengals from Sunday to Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, Steelers at Colts from Sunday to Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET and Broncos at Lions from Sunday to Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Kansas City's matchup with the Patriots has been moved to Sunday at 1 p.m.

Philadelphia (10-1) will now have three consecutive standalone games, starting with their Week 14 matchup in Dallas on Sunday night. The Eagles will then face the Seahawks in Seattle on Monday night before playing host to the New York Giants on Christmas Day.

Along with highlighting the Eagles (who currently have the league's best record), the NFL has chosen to showcase a Vikings-Bengals game that otherwise would have been lost in the shuffle of Week 15 Sunday games. Both teams have fallen on hard times after suffering season-ending injuries to quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins, although the Vikings remain in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

The league is also highlighting a Steelers-Colts matchup that should have playoff implications as both teams are currently on the inside of the AFC playoff bubble. The night will be capped off with what should be an interesting game between the resurgent Broncos and a Lions team that is vying to win its first division crown since 1991.

While the league's decision makes sense, it is still odd to see the Chiefs taken off of prime time. The Patriots' current struggles, however, apparently compelled the NFL to replace that game with a matchup between two teams that are very much in the playoff mix in Philadelphia and Seattle.