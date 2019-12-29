NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 17: Advanced computer model gives top predictions

The Week 17 NFL odds have seen plenty of movement as bettors get a sense of how the NFL playoff picture will shape the final week of action. The Texans opened as one-point favorites over the Titans, but with concerns about Houston's motivation and reports that Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins could sit, Tennessee is a 6.5-point favorite in the current NFL odds as it looks to secure the final wild card spot in the AFC playoff bracket.

Elsewhere, the Eagles, still fighting to win the NFC East, are 3.5-point favorites over the Giants, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week. All of the Week 17 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 17 NFL picks now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 95-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 17 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 17 NFL predictions are in.

Week 17 NFL picks to target

One of the Week 17 NFL predictions that the model is most confident in is that the Lions stay within the spread as 12.5-point home underdogs against the Packers. The Lions are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against Green Bay.

Detroit is looking to keep from finishing with its worst record since the 2-14 mark in 2009, but played the Packers closely earlier this season before falling 23-22. Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay leads the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns. Detroit QB David Blough has shown flashes of brilliance, throwing for 862 yards and four TDs in four games as the Lions starter.

SportsLine's model sees Blough throwing for almost 200 yards and a TD, while the Lions' defense limits prolific Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to under 300 passing yards. Detroit stays within the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (43.5) also hits more than 60 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 17 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.

Week 17 NFL odds

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 17 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 17 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.