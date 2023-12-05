No team has clinched a playoff spot in the NFL through 13 weeks. That can change this weekend for the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys -- the teams that possess three of the four best records in the conference.

For each team to clinch a playoff berth, it's not as simple as winning in Week 14. There are other scenarios that fall into play.

Here's how each of the top NFC teams can clinch their playoff spot this week:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

PHI win + SEA loss or tie OR PHI win + LAR loss or tie OR PHI win + GB loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR PHI win + GB loss or tie + DET loss OR PHI tie + LAR loss + SEA loss OR PHI tie + LAR loss + MIN loss or tie OR PHI tie + LAR loss + GB loss or tie OR PHI tie + SEA loss + MIN loss or tie OR PHI tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie OR PHI tie + MIN loss + GB loss

2. San Francisco 49ers (9-3)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

SF win + GB loss OR SF win + MIN loss OR SF win + GB tie + MIN tie

3. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

Dallas clinches playoff berth with: