NFL Power Rankings for Week 4

1 Falcons They barely got out of Detroit with a victory, but it counts the same as a blowout. They are 3-0, and we still haven't seen their best football. -- 3-0-0

2 Chiefs They have been the most impressive team in the AFC so far. They are third in scoring offense at 31 points per game and seventh in scoring defense at 19.0 a game. 1 3-0-0

3 Patriots They pulled out the Texans game, but the defense was a problem again. That has to get fixed. 1 2-1-0

4 Packers They are 2-1 battling through a barrage of injuries. They have to be happy with that. 1 2-1-0

5 Eagles They are 2-1 and their defensive front will be a problem for teams all year long. Carson Wentz is continuing to improve. 10 2-1-0

6 Redskins We expected the offense to be good, but that defense was impressive against the Raiders. If that continues, watch out for this team. 13 2-1-0

7 Vikings Mike Zimmer has done a great job so far with this team. Case Keenum looked really good against Tampa Bay. 9 2-1-0

8 Steelers Where is the explosive offense? They just haven't looked right. They head into a big division game with the Ravens this week, averaging just 21.3 points per game. 6 2-1-0

9 Raiders That wasn't a good look at Washington Sunday night. They got ambushed and now play a big division game at Denver. 3 2-1-0

10 Titans In beating the Seahawks, they did exactly what they wanted to do: Pounded it right at the defense on the ground. That's going to be this team's calling card all season long. 8 2-1-0

11 Broncos They are back home this week after their first loss at Buffalo to face the Raiders in a big division game. They have to get the offense back on track. 4 2-1-0

12 Cowboys That was an enormous win Monday night on the road against Arizona. The passing game came to life, and they needed it. -- 2-1-0

13 Seahawks What has happened to the defense? It's two weeks in a row now that the run defense has had issues. 4 1-2-0

14 Lions They were inches from being 3-0, but lost to the Falcons when Golden Tate was short of the goal line in the closing seconds. Even so, this is an improved team. 4 2-1-0

15 Bills That was a good victory over the Broncos to get to 2-1. They have allowed just two touchdowns this season. The defense is playing well. 10 2-1-0

16 Panthers Cam Newton needs to pick up his play. He just hasn't looked like the same guy. The New England defense might be a nice tonic. 3 2-1-0

17 Rams The offense has looked good, but what has happened to that defense. That unit has been getting dominated, which is a shock. 3 2-1-0

18 Dolphins What was that against the Jets? They just didn't look ready to play. 7 1-1-0

19 Jaguars At 2-1, they have a defense as good as any in the league. Can it carry them to the playoffs? 4 2-1-0

20 Cardinals They are 1-2 and injuries have killed them. They just can't get anything going on offense with all the problems. 3 1-2-0

21 Buccaneers They had a lot of injuries on defense against Minnesota, but they let Case Keenum light them up. That's not a good look. 13 1-1-0

22 Saints They might have saved their season with that impressive victory at Carolina. Where did they find the defense? 4 1-2-0

23 Ravens They have issues, even at 2-1. The offense is dreadful, and Joe Flacco doesn't look right. 9 2-1-0

24 Texans The Texans are 1-2, but they have to be excited about rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson. He was impressive at New England. -- 1-2-0

25 Bears Their running game is going to give teams problems all season long. Beating the Steelers Sunday was impressive. 4 1-2-0

26 Colts Jacoby Brissett had a nice game against the Browns, but now comes a real test: At Seattle against the Legion of Boom. 4 1-2-0

27 Jets They beat the Dolphins with a strong defensive effort. So much for the 0-16 talk. 5 1-2-0

28 Giants At 0-3, their season looks to be done. Now they head out for a road game at Tampa Bay, which is a must win or else. 6 0-3-0

29 Chargers This team has lost three tough games, and they have to be considered one of the bigger disappointments of the season. 8 0-3-0

30 Bengals They competed against the Packers, but now at 0-3 they are in a hole they might not be able to overcome. 3 0-3-0

31 49ers At least the offense came alive against the Rams. That's a good sign moving forward. -- 0-3-0