NFL Power Rankings for Week 4
The Chiefs are up to No. 2 while the Falcons maintain their top perch
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|
|They barely got out of Detroit with a victory, but it counts the same as a blowout. They are 3-0, and we still haven't seen their best football.
|--
|3-0-0
|2
|
|They have been the most impressive team in the AFC so far. They are third in scoring offense at 31 points per game and seventh in scoring defense at 19.0 a game.
|1
|3-0-0
|3
|
|They pulled out the Texans game, but the defense was a problem again. That has to get fixed.
|1
|2-1-0
|4
|
|They are 2-1 battling through a barrage of injuries. They have to be happy with that.
|1
|2-1-0
|5
|
|They are 2-1 and their defensive front will be a problem for teams all year long. Carson Wentz is continuing to improve.
|10
|2-1-0
|6
|
|We expected the offense to be good, but that defense was impressive against the Raiders. If that continues, watch out for this team.
|13
|2-1-0
|7
|
|Mike Zimmer has done a great job so far with this team. Case Keenum looked really good against Tampa Bay.
|9
|2-1-0
|8
|
|Where is the explosive offense? They just haven't looked right. They head into a big division game with the Ravens this week, averaging just 21.3 points per game.
|6
|2-1-0
|9
|
|That wasn't a good look at Washington Sunday night. They got ambushed and now play a big division game at Denver.
|3
|2-1-0
|10
|
|In beating the Seahawks, they did exactly what they wanted to do: Pounded it right at the defense on the ground. That's going to be this team's calling card all season long.
|8
|2-1-0
|11
|
|They are back home this week after their first loss at Buffalo to face the Raiders in a big division game. They have to get the offense back on track.
|4
|2-1-0
|12
|
|That was an enormous win Monday night on the road against Arizona. The passing game came to life, and they needed it.
|--
|2-1-0
|13
|
|What has happened to the defense? It's two weeks in a row now that the run defense has had issues.
|4
|1-2-0
|14
|
|They were inches from being 3-0, but lost to the Falcons when Golden Tate was short of the goal line in the closing seconds. Even so, this is an improved team.
|4
|2-1-0
|15
|
|That was a good victory over the Broncos to get to 2-1. They have allowed just two touchdowns this season. The defense is playing well.
|10
|2-1-0
|16
|
|Cam Newton needs to pick up his play. He just hasn't looked like the same guy. The New England defense might be a nice tonic.
|3
|2-1-0
|17
|
|The offense has looked good, but what has happened to that defense. That unit has been getting dominated, which is a shock.
|3
|2-1-0
|18
|
|What was that against the Jets? They just didn't look ready to play.
|7
|1-1-0
|19
|
|At 2-1, they have a defense as good as any in the league. Can it carry them to the playoffs?
|4
|2-1-0
|20
|
|They are 1-2 and injuries have killed them. They just can't get anything going on offense with all the problems.
|3
|1-2-0
|21
|
|They had a lot of injuries on defense against Minnesota, but they let Case Keenum light them up. That's not a good look.
|13
|1-1-0
|22
|
|They might have saved their season with that impressive victory at Carolina. Where did they find the defense?
|4
|1-2-0
|23
|
|They have issues, even at 2-1. The offense is dreadful, and Joe Flacco doesn't look right.
|9
|2-1-0
|24
|
|The Texans are 1-2, but they have to be excited about rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson. He was impressive at New England.
|--
|1-2-0
|25
|
|Their running game is going to give teams problems all season long. Beating the Steelers Sunday was impressive.
|4
|1-2-0
|26
|
|Jacoby Brissett had a nice game against the Browns, but now comes a real test: At Seattle against the Legion of Boom.
|4
|1-2-0
|27
|
|They beat the Dolphins with a strong defensive effort. So much for the 0-16 talk.
|5
|1-2-0
|28
|
|At 0-3, their season looks to be done. Now they head out for a road game at Tampa Bay, which is a must win or else.
|6
|0-3-0
|29
|
|This team has lost three tough games, and they have to be considered one of the bigger disappointments of the season.
|8
|0-3-0
|30
|
|They competed against the Packers, but now at 0-3 they are in a hole they might not be able to overcome.
|3
|0-3-0
|31
|
|At least the offense came alive against the Rams. That's a good sign moving forward.
|--
|0-3-0
|32
|
|It's going to be a long season. The defense was a problem area against the Colts and Jacoby Brissett.
|4
|0-3-0
