NFL Power Rankings: Upstart Rams, Vikings battle in potential playoff preview

When the NFL schedule came out last April, who expected Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings to be a big game?

If you say it's you, I call liar.

Yet that's what we get this week in Minneapolis. Two of the NFC's best teams, two teams trying to stake a claim as the conference's best, go at it in what is the game of the week.

It is a game that features two teams in the top 10 of my Power Rankings this week, both with 7-2 records. So where were they in the rankings when the season began?

The Vikings were 21st in my rankings and the Rams were 26th, which shows you what the heck I know.

Both Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and Rams coach Sean McVay have done outstanding jobs with their teams. In his first year, McVay has taken a woeful offense and turned it into the league's top-scoring unit. Zimmer saw quarterback Sam Bradford and rookie runner Dalvin Cook both go down for the season with injuries, and all his team does is keep on winning.

I can't wait to watch the Rams offense against the Vikings defense, which is tied for fifth in scoring defense. But keep an eye on Case Keenum against the improving Rams defense.

Seeing the Rams at Vikings in a big game in November just doesn't seem right. Get used to it. I think we will see both of these teams as tough outs in the playoffs come January.