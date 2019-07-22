NFL reportedly suspends Seahawks' Jarran Reed six games for violating personal conduct policy

The Seahawks will be without Jarran Reed when the season begins because the defensive tackle has been suspended for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The incident dates back to early 2017 and the appeal was denied on Friday. Reed was neither charged nor arrested.

The 2016 second-round pick out of Alabama registered 1.5 sacks in each of his first two NFL seasons but had 10.5 in 2018, which was second on the team behind only Frank Clark, who was traded to the Chiefs this spring. And the expectation was that Reed's role would grow this season.

"You know he's always been one of our better players and a great leader on the team and all of that, but to see him improve that much was really something and, so, (we're) just thrilled about the part that he plays on this team," coach Pete Carroll said this offseason, via The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. "He is a very, very good ball player and I think he is going to continue to get better. There is a big upside."

Reed is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $1.2 million this season. The 26-year-old, who just missed the cut on CBSSports.com's Top 10 defensive linemen entering 2019, was in line for an extension.

Now in Reed's absence, the Seahawks will have to rely on edge players -- free-agent signing Ziggy Ansah and first-round pick L.J. Collier -- to generate a pass rush.