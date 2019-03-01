NFL salary cap rises to $188.2 million for 2019, the sixth straight year with a $10 million increase
Team checkbooks are expanding once again, as the cap is up from $177.2 million in 2018
For the sixth straight season, the NFL salary cap has increased by at least $10 million per team, jumping from $177.2 million in 2018 to $188.2 million in 2019, the league announced alongside the NFL Players Association on Friday.
An annual limit on player expenses for the NFL's 32 teams, the salary cap has risen ever since the implementation of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in 2011, when it was set at $120 million. This year, it's increased by $11 million, meaning every team will have an additional $11 million to allocate toward player contracts.
The largest increase came between the 2016 and 2017 seasons, when the cap jumped by almost $12 million. First introduced at $34.6 million in 1994, it's the highest it's ever been entering 2019, as the NFL projected earlier this offseason.
Starting March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, teams will be eligible to officially use their cap space in free agency.
Here's a look at the growth of the cap as a whole over the last 10 years:
|Season
|Salary cap
2019
$188.2M
2018
$177.2M
2017
$167M
2016
$155.27M
2015
$143.28M
2014
$133M
2013
$123M
2012
$120.6M
2011
$120M
2010
Uncapped
