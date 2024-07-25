Some NFL rookies are handed a starting role upon walking through the door, but the majority will have to earn their roles. As training camp begins, several rookies across the league will enter into competition with veterans. For the sake of this conversation, the objective is to steer clear of battles involving rookie quarterbacks, because we already explored when those players may see the field.

Here are some of the training camp battles that involve rookies:

Arizona has significantly turned over its offensive line over the past two years through free agency and the draft. A year ago, the team used its first-round selection on offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. They brought in Adams this offseason to compete for a starting offensive guard position despite his background playing left tackle at Illinois. Veterans Evan Brown, Elijah Wilkinson and Will Hernandez are his competition for one of those two starting jobs.

C Cooper Beebe, Cowboys

Dallas was in a quandary this offseason. Left tackle stalwart Tyron Smith was no longer on the roster and center Tyler Biadasz had moved on to Washington in free agency. Former first-round choice Tyler Smith had exposure to both guard and tackle. The front office ultimately settled on a path forward that involved drafting Oklahoma right tackle Tyler Guyton and moving him to left tackle. Center was still up in the air until they drafted Beebe. The ex-Wildcat steps into a competition with former undrafted free agent Brock Hoffman.

Shaq Barrett departed for Miami in free agency and then ultimately retired. In his wake, Tampa Bay is embracing a competition involving three young players for two starting outside linebackers jobs: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Yaya Diaby and Braswell.

Haynes was arguably one of the more pro-ready interior offensive linemen available in the 2024 NFL Draft. Offensive guard was also one of Seattle's biggest needs entering draft weekend. Haynes is competing with Laken Tomlinson and Anthony Bradford for one of those two starting positions.

A few years ago, Chicago made the choice to start rookie fifth-round pick Braxton Jones at left tackle and allow him to figure life in the NFL out on the fly. The 2024 campaign is essentially a trial run for the future of the Commanders as they implement a new offense guided by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. It makes more sense to test Coleman rather than throwing out Cornelius Lucas, who, at 33-years-old, is not a long-term solution anyway.

Eboigbe was drafted in the fourth round of Alabama but his pedigree suggests he could be much more. There is an extensive history of Crimson Tide interior defenders being taken in the middle of the NFL Draft, like Christian Barmore, Jarran Reed and Raekwon Davis. Eboigbe has the strength to throw offensive linemen around and that has been evident since his early days in Tuscaloosa. He steps into a new environment with a first-year head coach (with the Chargers) and a competition with Otito Ogbonnia, Poona Ford and Chris Hinton, who played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

Mims signed in time to be available for training camp but he took it all the way to the wire. Officially a Bengal, he steps into a competition at right tackle with free agent signee Trent Brown. Mims, a first-round pick out of Georgia, had shown flashes of dominance in his time with the Bulldogs, but injuries limited his availability. Can he find that consistency in the NFL and will it happen Year 1?

Jermaine Burton is the favorite to replace Tyler Boyd in the slot.

When a player is drafted by a franchise in the first round, it is often known which position they will play; that is not the case with Morgan. He has been cross-training at both tackle and both guard spots. He could ultimately win the starting left tackle position over incumbent Rasheed Walker, but it is also entirely possible that he fulfills whichever position is not manned by Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom. Jenkins has played guard and right tackle in the past. Tom could play either center or right tackle. There are a lot of moving pieces but Morgan is no doubt in a competition. He just may not know where exactly.

Kansas City allowed Orlando Brown Jr. to depart in free agency prior to the 2023 season. The response was signing veterans Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor to lock down the edges. Smith was not retained and the franchise turned to last year's third-round pick, Wanya Morris, before drafting Suamataia in the second round. As a fan of both during the pre-draft process, it would not be a surprise if either won the job but the Chiefs have to explore its options at the position.

New England's pick at No. 3 overall was earmarked for a quarterback long before draft night arrived. Offensive tackle was a bigger need for the organization given Jacoby Brissett's track record, but identifying and drafting a quarterback of the future was a more important objective. The Patriots were left exploring their options at offensive tackle. Mike Onwenu has previously played right tackle for the franchise, but is better suited for the interior. Chukwuma Okorafor had one of the highest beaten rates in football last season while playing right tackle for the Steelers, according to TruMedia. Wallace, the team's third-round pick out of Penn State, will almost certainly push for a starting role at one of those two spots.