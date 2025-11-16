Welcome to the Week 11 grades!

It's showdown Sunday in the NFL. The first big game came during the early slate with the Buccaneers traveling to Buffalo for a huge matchup with the Bills and the game actually lived up to the hype. The Bills escaped with a 44-32 win -- a SCORIGAMI -- thanks in large part to a super human performance from Josh Allen.

The Bills QB threw for three touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns.

Although the Bills won by 12 points, there were nine lead changes, which is tied for the second-most in a game in NFL history

Allen now has 75 rushing touchdowns in his career, which is tied with Cam Newton for the most in NFL history by a QB.

In another early showdown, the Jaguars handed Jim Harbaugh the worst loss of his NFL career by beating the Chargers, 35-6.

There are still several other showdowns coming on Sunday with the Rams (7-2) hosting the Seahawks (7-2) in an NFC West clash. In the AFC West, the Broncos (8-2) are trying to put a dagger in the Chiefs' (5-4) division title chances. On Sunday night, all eyes will be on Philadelphia, where the Eagles (7-2) will be hosting the Lions (6-3).

For now, all eyes should be on these grades, so let's get to them.

Buffalo 44-32 over Tampa Bay

C+ Buccaneers The Buccaneers actually played pretty well, but they just ran into a buzz saw. Sean Tucker, who has never rushed for more than 56 yards in a game, helped keep the offense on track by rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Baker Mayfield made some jaw-dropping plays, but he had some trouble against the Bills defense in the second half, throwing for just 78 yards. And then there was the Bucs defense, which had no idea how to stop Josh Allen. At 6-4, the Bucs are still on top of the NFC South, but the race has suddenly got a lot tighter with the Panthers just a half game behind. A- Bills Josh Allen might have just forced himself back into the MVP conversation. The Bills QB put on his Superman cape and willed Buffalo to a win with a SIX TOUCHDOWN performance that saw him run for three scores and pass for three scores. This marked just the second time in the Super Bowl era that a QB has scored three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns in a game. (Allen has the only other performance, and that came in 2024 against the Rams.) When Allen is playing like this, the Bills are pretty much impossible to beat.

Pittsburgh 34-12 over Cincinnati

F Bengals For once, the Bengals can't blame their defense for the loss. The Steelers put up 34 points, but they got two touchdowns from their defense. One came on a Joe Flacco pick six and another one came after a Noah Fant fumble. With the Steelers taking away Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (they both had just three receptions), Flacco just didn't seem sure about where he should send the ball. Although the defense was good by Bengals standards, it still wasn't great. There were too many missed tackles to count and they let the Steelers convert several long third downs. At 3-7, the season has officially reached the point where not even Joe Burrow will be able to save it, even if he returns. A- Steelers After getting torched by Joe Flacco in Week 7, the Steelers defense redeemed itself with a dominating performance on Sunday. With the offense struggling at times, the defense carried the Steelers. Kyle Dugger had a 73-yard pick six and James Pierre iced the game with a 34-yard fumble return TD in the fourth quarter. The Steelers' offensive performance won't wow anyone, but Kenneth Gainwell (seven catches for 81 yards, two touchdowns) and Darnell Washington (four catches for 67 yards, ran over multiple Bengals players) both came up with multiple big plays. The Ravens are definitely lurking in the AFC North, but don't count out the Steelers just yet. The defense seems to be getting better every week and that's exactly what this team needs if Pittsburgh is going to win the division.

Jacksonville 35-6 over L.A. Chargers

F Chargers This was a total meltdown game for the Chargers. Their offense was bad and their defense got embarrassed. The Chargers couldn't run the ball and Justin Herbert looked rattled while playing behind a banged-up offensive line that struggled to stop the Jags' pass rush. West Coast teams will sometimes come out flat when they have to play at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, so the Chargers better hope that's what happened here or this team could be in trouble. A+ Jaguars The Jags had been in a funk over the past few weeks with three losses in their past four games, but they ended that by making a statement against the Chargers. The Jags defense absolutely shut down Justin Herbert, who threw for just 81 yards. It was a dominant defensive performance by a team that had surrendered an average of 33.3 points per game over the past three weeks. The offense was just as good: The Jags' two-headed rushing tandem of Bhayshul Tuten and Travis Etienne both topped 70 yards on the ground. Jakobi Meyers had his breakthrough game in Jacksonville with five catches for 65 yards. The Jaguars made quite the statement and that statement is that everyone needs to start taking them seriously as a playoff contender. If the Jags do make the playoffs, they'll probably be hoping to see an AFC West team: They're 3-0 against the division, but just 3-4 against everyone else.

Chicago 19-17 over Minnesota

C+ Bears This win basically epitomized the Bears' season: No one was perfect, but everyone made a big play when they had to. If you need proof, just look at Chicago's special teams: In a span of four minutes in the fourth quarter, the Bears gave up a long punt return that set up a Vikings TD, and then Cairo Santos followed that up by missing a 45-yard field goal. Those two mistakes looked like they were going to cost Chicago the game, but then Devin Duvernay redeemed the special teams with a 56-yard kickoff return to set up Santos' 48-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. The bottom line here is that this team never panics and keeps winning games it would have never won under previous coaching staffs. C- Vikings When the receivers are getting visibly frustrated with the starting quarterback, that's a problem, and that's exactly what happened in this game for Minnesota. Justin Jefferson clearly wasn't happy with J.J. McCarthy, and you can't blame him. The Vikings QB completed just 50% of his passes (16 of 32), although he did catch fire in the fourth quarter by going 6 of 8 for 76 yards while throwing a go-ahead TD with just 50 seconds left. The problem is that the Vikings special teams blew the game by allowing a long return on the ensuing kickoff. If the Vikings had gotten better quarterback play, they probably win this game, but they didn't, and now they're 4-6.

Green Bay 27-20 over N.Y. Giants

B- Packers The Packers won this game, but there were definitely a few things that this team should be concerned about. For one, its defense had trouble slowing down a Giants offense that was down to a third-string QB (Jameis Winston) and a backup running back (Tyrone Tracy). The kicking situation is also still an issue. Lucas Havrisik, who filled in for Brandon McManus, missed two extra points and almost cost Green Bay the game. One thing that wasn't a concern for Green Bay was its red zone offense. The Packers scored four touchdowns on four trips inside New York's 20-yard line and that was the difference in the game. This felt like a must-win game for a Packers (6-3-1) team that was on a two-game skid. B- Giants When Jameis Winston is your starting QB, it's almost always going to be a wild ride and the Giants got quite the ride here. Winston proved that he's definitely the best third-string QB in the league with a performance that saw him throw for more than 200 yards against the Packers, but the good of Winston also comes with bad and the Giants got the bad with a fourth-quarter interception. Defensively, the Giants did everything, except for stop the Packers on third down. Green Bay converted 7 of 11 attempts, including an improbable third-and-10 in the fourth quarter. Those are plays you have to make if you want to beat good teams. The Giants (2-9) are playing teams tough, but they keep finding ways to lose.

Carolina 30-27 (OT) over Atlanta

B+ Panthers Every time it looks like Bryce Young might NOT be the QB of the future in Carolina, he goes out and wins everyone back by playing a game like this. Young was absolutely brilliant: Not only did he throw for a franchise-record 448 yards, but 318 of that came in the second half and overtime. Tet McMillan had a career day with 130 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches. The most impressive part is that all of this came against a Falcons defense that had been one of the best in the NFL at stopping the pass. If Young can just play close to this level going forward, the Panthers (6-5) will have a serious shot of winning the NFC South. C Falcons With the Falcons up 21-10 in the second half, that lead should have been safe with the way Atlanta's defense has been playing this year, but the unit suffered a total collapse in the second half. The Panthers piled up 345 yards in the second half (and overtime) and every time the Falcons needed a big stop, they couldn't get it. The offense didn't help things by disappearing in the second half. Drake London (119 yards receiving) and Bijan Robinson (143 total yards) came up big in the first three quarters, but they combined for just 13 total yards in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Houston 16-13 over Tennessee

C Texans The Texans won't be bragging to anyone about this win. They got shut out in the first half before finally coming alive in the third quarter with two scoring drives of more than 60 yards. Those were their only two drives the entire game of more than 60 yards. Davis Mills struggled against the Titans defense, but he came up big in the fourth quarter leading Houston on a drive that led to Matthew Wright's game-winning field goal. With C.J. Stroud out, it's all about survival for the Texans (5-5) and that's exactly what they did here. For the first time this season, this team is now at .500. C Titans The Titans have the worst record in the NFL, but they definitely haven't given up on the season. Tennessee's defense continues to play hard and the Texans found that out firsthand during a first half where Houston was shut out. The Titans defense played well enough to win, but the problem is that the offense can't seem to get out of its own way. Cam Ward continues to show flashes, but this team just doesn't have the talent on the offensive side of the ball right now to beat good teams.

Miami 16-13 (OT) over Washington in Madrid

B- Commanders For the first time in five weeks, the Commanders defense showed up to play and the unit almost carried Washington to a win. The Commanders absolutely shut down the Dolphins in the red zone, holding them to just one TD on five trips inside the 20-yard line. Washington had two crucial goal line stands, including one in the final minute that forced overtime. With Jayden Daniels out, Marcus Mariota actually played well for most of the game until throwing a back-breaking interception in overtime that set the Dolphins up for a game-winning field goal. The Commanders had a chance to win in regulation, but Matt Gay missed from 56 yards out, which was his second miss of the day. At this point, it might be too late to make a kicking change, but the position has certainly been a problem for Washington this year. This was the Commanders' best performance in over a month, but it still wasn't good enough to win the game. At 3-8, it now feels like Washington's season is all but over. B Dolphins It took almost half the season, but the Dolphins seem to have found their secret to success: Give the ball to De'Von Achane. The Dolphins running back ran for 120 yards with 40 of that coming in the fourth quarter to help set up Miami's game-tying touchdown. The defense got gashed up at times by a Commanders rushing attack that totaled 179 yards, but the unit also made two of the biggest plays of the game: Not only was their a goal line stand in the fourth quarter that kept the Commanders from taking a 20-13 lead, but there was also an interception from Jack Jones in overtime that helped send Miami to the win. At 4-7, the Dolphins' season is hanging on by a thread, but it's still hanging there as they head into their Week 12 bye.

New England 27-14 over N.Y. Jets