LAS VEGAS -- The Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) return from their Week 10 bye looking like a much different team ahead of their Week 11 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7).

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones made multiple swings at the trade deadline to improve Dallas' 31st-ranked scoring defense (30.8 points per game allowed -- the third-most through nine games in franchise history). He acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets and veteran Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson to overhaul the front seven. Williams is "super excited" to make his Dallas debut, and his impact could be immediate: his 15.1% run-stop rate leads all NFL defenders, per Pro Football Focus.

The Cowboys will also have two players making their 2025 season debuts Monday night: explosive linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and third-round rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. Overshown suffered the second torn ACL of his career on Thanksgiving last year but has been practicing fully. Revel will make his NFL debut after tearing his ACL last fall at East Carolina.

Dallas, however, will be playing with heavy hearts following the shocking death of 24-year-old edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland, who died on Nov. 6 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The team will wear a decal honoring Kneeland for the rest of the season and memorial T-shirts during pregame warmups.

Las Vegas is playing for the first time since its 10-7 "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Broncos in Week 10, a game in which the Raiders averaged just 3.2 yards per play -- the fewest by any team in the last 10 seasons.

Can Raiders quarterback Geno Smith bounce back against a struggling Dallas defense, or will the Cowboys' revamped unit and high-powered offense be enough to secure a much-needed win? Stay tuned to our live blog below for on-site coverage from Las Vegas.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Raiders live

Bet Cowboys vs. Raiders at DraftKings, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.