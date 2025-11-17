Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Cowboys vs. Raiders live updates: What to know, where to watch and why this 'MNF' matchup matters

Dallas travels to Las Vegas with a new-look defense as it tries to remain in the NFC playoff hunt

By
1 min read

LAS VEGAS -- The Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) return from their Week 10 bye looking like a much different team ahead of their Week 11 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7).

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones made multiple swings at the trade deadline to improve Dallas' 31st-ranked scoring defense (30.8 points per game allowed -- the third-most through nine games in franchise history). He acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets and veteran Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson to overhaul the front seven. Williams is "super excited" to make his Dallas debut, and his impact could be immediate: his 15.1% run-stop rate leads all NFL defenders, per Pro Football Focus.

The Cowboys will also have two players making their 2025 season debuts Monday night: explosive linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and third-round rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. Overshown suffered the second torn ACL of his career on Thanksgiving last year but has been practicing fully. Revel will make his NFL debut after tearing his ACL last fall at East Carolina.

Dallas, however, will be playing with heavy hearts following the shocking death of 24-year-old edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland, who died on Nov. 6 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The team will wear a decal honoring Kneeland for the rest of the season and memorial T-shirts during pregame warmups.

Las Vegas is playing for the first time since its 10-7 "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Broncos in Week 10, a game in which the Raiders averaged just 3.2 yards per play -- the fewest by any team in the last 10 seasons.

Can Raiders quarterback Geno Smith bounce back against a struggling Dallas defense, or will the Cowboys' revamped unit and high-powered offense be enough to secure a much-needed win? Stay tuned to our live blog below for on-site coverage from Las Vegas.

Where to watch Cowboys vs. Raiders live

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 17 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
  • TV: ESPN/ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Cowboys -3.5; O/U 49.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Bet Cowboys vs. Raiders at DraftKings, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Updating Live
(10)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders hoping to snap four-game losing streak in primetime at home in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders are 0-3 in primetime across the last two seasons with fewer than 10 points in each game. That makes them the first team with fewer than 10 points in three straight primetime games since the 2006 Raiders, who did so in four games. Las Vegas is also on a four-game losing streak against teams coming off a bye week, which includes Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Raiders in primetime, Since 2024

                                             Result

Week 10, 2025   at Broncos   L, 10-7

Week 2, 2025    Chargers     L, 20-9

Week 15, 2024   Falcons      L, 15-9

>> First team with fewer than 10 points in three straight primetime games since 2006 Raiders (4 straight)

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Raiders are struggling in Pete Carroll's first season in charge

Las Vegas' 2-7 start is the worst nine-game start to a season in Pete Carroll's career as a head coach. Much of the issues are on the offensive side of the ball. They entered Week 11 averaging 15.4 points per game, the second-fewest in the league ahead of only the Tennessee Titans' 14.4 points per game. The Raiders also lead the NFL with the most games under 10 points this season with four. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys WR George Pickens looks to continue best stretch of career

Free-agent-to-be wide receiver George Pickens has four consecutive games with 75 or more receiving yards, the longest streak of his career. He and tight end Jake Ferguson were the only teammate duo entering Week 11 with at least six touchdowns each. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys believe getting complementary football from defense can help Dak Prescott get back on track

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw 13 passing touchdowns and no interceptions from Weeks 4 to 7, but he tossed just one touchdowns and three interceptions across Weeks 8 and 9 -- consecutive losses against the Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer's explanation about what changed is the defense putting Dallas' offense in early holes, which forces them into predicating play calling when on the field.  

The 2025 Cowboys are averaging the most points per game (29.2, the fourth-most in the NFL this season) by a team with a negative point differential (-14) through nine games in NFL history.

"I think when you look at it it's really the types of games we've had to play the last two games against Denver [and Arizona]. We got behind in both games and had to kind of play catch up. Unfortunately, there's not many guys that are going to play at a high level. That's not how we want to play," Schottenheimer said on Thursday. 

"Certainly, we want to be a team that can run the football and use our [play] action passing game, make people guess. It feels for really most of the second half of Denver and then certainly the last quarter against Arizona, we were playing mostly two-minute. That's hard when they know you're going to pass, you have to pass and everyone in the stadium knows you're going to pass. It's difficult. So the biggest thing I would say is just we got to do a good job on first down in this game, and that's going to be a big part of it. Win first down, and I think that allows us on defense and offense as play callers, me and 'Flus, to be able to control what we want to do instead of the defense having control of the offense when you're ahead or behind."  

Dak Prescott Last 6 Games

                 Weeks 4-7  Weeks 8-9

Team PPG       37.0      20.5

Comp Pct        71%       61%

Pass YPG        270.3     219.0

TD-INT            13-0         1-3

Passer Rating   128.1     66.3

 
Pinned
Link copied

Las Vegas Raiders inactives

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dallas Cowboys inactives

Rookie RB Jaydon Blue remains in Brian Schottenheimer's doghouse. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

New Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams 'super excited' to make Dallas debut

After the New York Jets' Week 9 bye week and the Cowboys' Week 10 bye week, Quinnen Williams will be playing football for the first time in 22 days on Monday night. He last played for the Jets in New York's 39-38 road win at the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 26. Here's how Williams has maintained his conditioning during the two-week layoff and why he's "super excited" to debut as a Cowboys alongside fellow Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

New Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams 'super excited' to make Dallas debut vs. Raiders with role model Kenny Clark
Garrett Podell
New Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams 'super excited' to make Dallas debut vs. Raiders with role model Kenny Clark
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys leaning on QB Dak Prescott, DT Solomon Thomas for leadership in wake of Marshawn Kneeland's death

Losing teammate and close friend in Marshawn Kneeland to suicide is life altering for many in and around the Dallas Cowboys. Both head coach Brian Schottenheimer and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said they will "never be the same" after experiencing this tragedy. Unfortunately both quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas have gone through losing a sibling to suicide, and they've both been resources for their teammates during this time.

Cowboys coping with aftermath of Marshawn Kneeland's tragic death, will lean on Dak Prescott for guidance
Garrett Podell
Cowboys coping with aftermath of Marshawn Kneeland's tragic death, will lean on Dak Prescott for guidance
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys spent chunk of bye week honoring DE Marshawn Kneeland after shocking death

Dallas held a private candlelight vigil for Kneeland as well as helping contribute to the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to help Kneeland's girlfriend Catalina Mancera and his family. Mancera is pregnant with Kneeland's child.

'One Love': Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with vigil, tributes and memorial fund as team mourns together
Garrett Podell
'One Love': Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with vigil, tributes and memorial fund as team mourns together
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Chiefs' Playoff Chance Will Fall To 36% With Loss To Colts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Chiefs Winless In 1-Score Games This Season After Going 12-0 In 2024

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    How To Fix The Chiefs If They Miss Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    Breaking News: Lane Johnson To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Foot Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    Breaking News: Jets Benching Justin Fields For Tyrod Taylor

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    NFL Playoff Picture: Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    NFL Playoff Picture: Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    NFL Playoff Picture: Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    NFL Playoff Picture: Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    NFL Playoff Picture: Bears

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    NFL Playoff Picture: Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Aaron Rodgers Suffers Slight Break In Non-Throwing Wrist

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Michael Penix Jr. Re-Injures Knee In Loss, Falcons Season On Life Support

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Shedeur Sanders Gets Entire 2nd Half vs. Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Cam Ward Loses Top Target Calvin Ridley For Season With Broken Fibula

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    BREAKING: Michael Penix Suffers Potential Season-Ending Knee Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Report: Drake London Out at Least 1 Week

  • Image thumbnail
    0:22

    Week 11 MNF Preview: Cowboys At Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Jordan Love Rallies Packers To Win Over Giants

See All NFL Videos